NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series gets streaming option as The CW partners with ESPN

Fans clamoring for a streaming option for NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races are about to get their wish. The CW, the broadcast partner for the series, announced via social media that it plans to offer a streaming partnership in tandem with ESPN sometime this summer.

Viewership for the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series has been strong on The CW this year, but a common complaint has been the lack of a streaming option. FOX, which currently has the broadcast for the NASCAR Cup Series at this time of year, offers such an option.

Well, The CW has heard the complaints. In a video posted to Twitter, the network highlighted numerous of those complaints delivered via Twitter, then promised a streaming option to come.

“We heard you,” the video showed. “CW Sports streaming on ESPN … Coming This Summer.”

NASCAR live streaming coming soon! 👀 pic.twitter.com/W0jc9yRu5H — The CW Sports (@TheCW_Sports) April 29, 2026

The network also posted a promo video on its main Twitter channel, featuring SportsCenter anchor Scott Van Pelt. He broke down the offering.

“A wild day of sports is about to get wilder as we begin with some huge breaking news,” Van Pelt said. “The CW and ESPN are announcing the ultimate team-up as the ESPN app becomes the exclusive streaming home for all CW Sports beginning this summer. That means more than 800 hours of live, premium, CW Sports all in one place.

“We’re talking about the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, WWE NXT, PBA Bowling, AVP Volleyball and college football as well as men’s and women’s basketball from the ACC, Pac-12 and Mountain West conferences. ESPN Unlimited plan subscribers can stream more than 800 hours of live premium CW Sports alongside everything else the ESPN app offers.”

The CW posts viewership increase at Talladega

The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series continues to post big viewership increases year-over-year, with the series providing some of the most compelling racing in the sport. Talladega was no different.

According to The CW, the race at Talladega drew an average 1.339 million viewers, a 6% increase year-over-year. That continues the trend of strong viewership in 2026.

So far, NASCAR has averaged over 1.25 million viewers per race in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series this year. The 2025 average was 1.19 million viewers. Several races, including Darlington, Martinsville and Rockingham, have posted large viewership increases.