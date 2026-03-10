NASCAR Pennzoil Odds: Betting favorites for Cup Series race at Las Vegas

NASCAR is entering Week 5 of the 2026 Cup Series season, and the next race will be the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday. This will be the first of two Cup races that will be held in Las Vegas this year.

This past weekend, Ryan Blaney won the Phoenix Race and is now in second place in the NASCAR Chase standings. He will likely have a strong performance at Las Vegas and keep himself in contention for the Cup Series title.

One driver looking for his first win is Denny Hamlin. After a P31 finish at the Daytona 500, Hamlin has improved each week and is ready to earn his 61st career Cup Series title.

Tyler Reddick didn’t win this past Sunday, but he has won the first three races and finished in the top 10 at Phoenix. Here’s a look at where Reddick and the rest of the Cup Series drivers stand in the favorites to win the race, via BetMGM.

1. Kyle Larson (+450)

Larson loves competing at Las Vegas. In his Cup Series career, the two-time champion has won at the track three times and has finished in the top 10 five times in the last six races.

Larson has been running strong the last two weeks. He earned a P6 finish at COTA and a P3 finish at Phoenix.

2. Denny Hamlin (+575)

Hamlin has his share of success at Las Vegas, winning at the track twice, including last October. The win was big for Hamlin as it helped him reach the Championship 4.

Hamlin is coming off a P5 finish at Phoenix. After a slow start to the year, the three-time Daytona 500 champion seems to have found his groove, which is not a good thing for the rest of the field.

3. Christopher Bell (+650)

Bell has yet to win at Las Vegas, but he has had strong performances at the track recently. In the last three Vegas races, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver has finished in the top three twice.

Based on how the last two races went for Bell, it would not be a surprise if he earned the win at Las Vegas. He earned a P3 finish at COTA and followed that up with a P2 finish at Phoenix.

T4. William Byron (+900)

Byron finished 36th in the previous Las Vegas race, but he has performed well at the track overall. He won there in 2023 and has finished in the top five twice in the last three races.

Byron is the defending NASCAR Cup Series Regular Season champion. He earned his first top-10 finish of the year this past weekend, finishing seventh at Phoenix.

T4. Ryan Blaney (+900)

Las Vegas has not been too kind to Blaney recently. In the last three races, Blaney has finished outside the top 30, and he was in an accident in two of those races.

However, Blaney enters Sunday’s race with a lot of momentum after winning the Phoenix race last weekend. He is currently second in the standings behind Tyler Reddick.

T4. Tyler Reddick (+900)

Speaking of Reddick, he is looking to win at Vegas for the first time in his career. In the last Vegas race, Reddick finished fifth, and it was his second top-five finish at the track.

Reddick is the current leader in the Chase standings. He won the first three races and followed those up with a P8 finish at Phoenix.

7. Chase Briscoe (+1000)

Briscoe is another driver who has yet to win at Las Vegas. In October, Briscoe earned a P4 finish at Las Vegas and went on to reach the Championship 4.

The last two weeks have been challenging for Briscoe. After a P2 finish at Atlanta, the 31-year-old earned P37 finishes at COTA and Phoenix.

8. Chase Elliott (+1200)

Elliott has had a lot of success in his career, but has yet to win at Las Vegas. In 17 races, Elliott has finished in the top five three times.

Elliott is off to a solid start to the 2025 season. In four races, the 2020 Cup Series champion has finished in the top seven twice.

T9. Joey Logano (+1400)

Logano doesn’t have a problem winning at Las Vegas. He has competed at the track 25 times and has earned four victories.

Logano is looking to have a bounce-back performance on Sunday. After finishing third at Daytona to start the year, the three-time Cup Series champion has finished outside the top 10 in the last three races.

T9. Ross Chastain (+1400)

Chastain has competed at Las Vegas 15 times and is looking for his first win. He has finished in the top 10 seven times, and six of those finishes were in the top five.

A win for Chastain on Sunday will help him have more consistency this season. He has earned a P3 finish at Atlanta, but he has finished no better than 20th in his other three races.

Full odds for 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Bubba Wallace (+2200)

(+2200) Josh Berry (+3000)

(+3000) Chris Buescher (+3000)

(+3000) Ty Gibbs (+3000)

(+3000) Ryan Preece (+3000)

(+3000) Alex Bowman (+3500)

(+3500) Carson Hocevar (+3500)

(+3500) Brad Keselowski (+6000)

(+6000) Connor Zilisch (+6000)

(+6000) Kyle Busch (+6000)

(+6000) Austin Cindric (+6000)

(+6000) Daniel Suarez (+6000)

(+6000) Erik Jones (+12500)

(+12500) AJ Allmendinger (+15000)

(+15000) Michael McDowell (+20000)

(+20000) John Hunter Nemechek (+20000)

(+20000) Austin Dillon (+25000)

(+25000) Shane van Gisbergen (+25000)

(+25000) Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (+25000)

(+25000) Noah Gragson (+35000)

(+35000) Todd Gilliland (+35000)

(+35000) Zane Smith (+35000)

(+35000) Ty Dillon (+50000)

(+50000) Cole Custer (+100000)

(+100000) Riley Herbst (+100000)

(+100000) Cody Ware (+100000)

