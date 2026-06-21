NASCAR points leader Tyler Reddick starts Anduril 250 at rear of pack after unapproved adjustments

Tyler Reddick will start at the rear of the NASCAR Cup Series Anduril 250 due to unapproved adjustments, according to multiple reports. His No. 45 team had splitter damage.

Dustin Long of USA Sports also reported that Christopher Bell and Erik Jones were sent to the rear for unapproved adjustments. Like Reddick, both drivers had splitter damage.

Would expect that Reddick will have to drop to the rear for swapping out the splitter. https://t.co/ACI22Tc6ze — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) June 21, 2026

Reddick is the current leader in NASCAR Cup points, but that could change after Sunday’s race if he doesn’t have a strong finish. He is just 19 points ahead of Denny Hamlin, who is in second place in the standings.

Last week Reddick finished second at the Pocono race, while Hamlin finished first. After the Pocono race, Reddick talked about falling short of his sixth win of the season.

Tyler Reddick is in a points battle with Denny Hamlin

“Everyone is racing hard for track position. Some of it’s just bad luck, I guess, where you catch cars. Yeah, it’s a bummer,” Reddick said, per Nate Ryan of NBC Sports. “I mean, if (Denny Hamlin) wasn’t the winner, you could consider this a good day. Thirty-five points just aren’t enough right now, so… Yeah, we knew qualifying was going to be tricky coming into this. We weren’t able to get safe points.”

Ahead of the San Diego race, Reddick was asked about Hamlin closing in on his lead in the standings and his approach for the road course. “No matter the points day we had before now, we come into here setting ourselves up to try and win,” he said, per Speedway Media.

“Now we have to weigh those decisions, whether that’s when we get going in the race on Sunday or even make that decision tonight or depending on how qualifying goes. It’s something that we are going to be aware of. We have a car good enough and have the speed to continue to contend for the race win, we are going to do that. If we are not where we want to be, I think we can be honest with ourselves and change up our strategy for Sunday.”

Reddick began the season winning the first three races, including the Daytona 500. In 16 races, Reddick has finished in the top 10 12 times and has earned 10 top-five finishes.