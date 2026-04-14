NASCAR President Steve O'Donnell breaks down state of Next Gen car, potential changes

NASCAR President Steve O’Donnell had some interesting things to say about the Next Gen car. On the Door Bumper Clear podcast, O’Donnell was asked about his thoughts on fans criticizing the car for struggling on certain tracks.

“I agree with the fans in terms of where we can make improvements,” Steve O’Donnell said. O’Donnell then explained why NASCAR put the Next Gen car together. He said the “teams were out of control in terms of money, and it was not sustainable.” It ultimately led NASCAR to produce a car model that would “try to curtail some of the costs.” The move led to new owners coming in and new teams winning.

O’Donnell also said there are things to work on with the car on the intermediate tracks. He then revealed that he spoke to multiple drivers about superspeedway racing, and “tweaks” will be made when NASCAR heads to Talladega.

“This was a short step, so we can get to January in the offseason,” he said. “We’ll go back to a test like we used to have and hopefully make some broader changes. We don’t like it either.”

Steve O’Donnell shares more on the NASCAR Next Gen car

The Next Gen car (or Gen-7 car) was introduced in 2022. Some of the changes made were a shorter rear deck, modified bumpers, 18-inch forged aluminium wheels, and an independent rear suspension.

Over the next few years, fans and experts would express their frustration with how the car performs at certain tracks. Last year, NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. said he’s a “big believer of NASCAR,” but “I don’t love the Next Gen car.” Earnarhart compared the car to a sports car, but he said it’s not going anywhere because “there’s millions of dollars already way down the road.”

O’Donnell was then asked if there were things from the O’Reilly Auto Parts series package NASCAR could take and use for the Next Gen car. He replied, NASCAR takes from its own series and other series in the racing world.

“We’ve got to make changes, but we’ve got to think well ahead of where we’re going,” he said. “Each and every week, when we used to just kind of change the rules every week, we ran some teams out of business. …When we introduced the new car, it was pretty good racing because a lot of guys caught up.”