NASCAR President Steve O'Donnell gives intriguing response about Preseason Thunder and The Clash

NASCAR is bringing back its Preseason Thunder test session at Daytona International Speedway ahead of the 2027 Daytona 500. The test will take place in January and one of the goals will be to work on some possible changes to the Next Gen car to enhance superspeedway racing.

NASCAR president Steve O’Donnell provided further insight Monday on the “Door Bumper Clear” podcast. O’Donnell said that in addition to Preseason Thunder being used to test out different things with the Next Gen car, it should serve as a nice lead in to the Daytona 500.

“Two things: hopefully, the ability to make some adjustments not just pit stops or length of races, but to the car. We’re looking at some aero things. We’ve got a whole working group with the Cup teams right now to look at what we could do,” O’Donnell said. “Kind of two-fold, in my opinion, and fans loved it. IMSA does it with the races, and they get a huge boost of promoting their season.

“If we can do it in a smart way, I think the teams can get behind it to help kind of kick off the start of the season and lead into the 500. We shortened speedweeks way too much… but if you could tie this in and do some cool stuff during speedweeks, I think it’s a good balance.”

Preseason Thunder is BACK.



And The Clash back at Daytona?



Steve O'Donnell didn't say no… pic.twitter.com/JzZGOFIrOd — Dirty Mo Media (@DirtyMoMedia) April 14, 2026

NASCAR Preseason Thunder is back; Clash at Daytona up next?

NASCAR is looking to improve the on-track product at superspeedways, with fuel-saving strategies taking center stage in recent years. The fuel-saving strategy deployed by many in the field involves running half throttle under green flag conditions. This is done as a way to burn as little fuel as possible, so that they can spend less time on pit road and gain valuable track position. The amount of drag the Next Gen car has on superspeedways is an issue. Passing is difficult and those who attempt to get out of line immediately lose their momentum.

NASCAR on Monday announced new stage lengths for the April 26 Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway. The new stage lengths are designed to combat fuel-saving concerns, though it won’t be a complete fix.

The Preseason Thunder test session will give NASCAR an opportunity to further address the issues. It also could mean the return of The Clash at Daytona.

The Clash, before a three-year run at the Los Angeles Coliseum and the last two years at Bowman Gray Stadium, was held at Daytona going back to 1979. It served an appetizer to the Daytona 500, the biggest race on the schedule. O’Donnell didn’t shut it down completely when the subject came up on DBC.

“Could happen,” O’Donnell said. “I did not say no.”