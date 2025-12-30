NASCAR releases statement after house fire kills Denny Hamlin's dad, injures mom

This morning, NASCAR has released a statement regarding the tragic and deadly house fire at Denny Hamlin’s parents’ house on Sunday. The entire sport is once again praying and leaning on each other to support others in the community through a difficult time.

Denny Hamlin’s father, Dennis, lost his life as a result of his injuries on Monday. His mother, Mary Lou, remains in the hospital with serious injuries. The fire broke out at their home in Gaston County, North Carolina.

NASCAR has released a statement regarding the tragic news. It is another sad day in the world of stock car racing.

“NASCAR extends its deepest condolences to Denny Hamlin and the entire Hamlin family,” the sanctioning body said in a statement. “Dennis Hamlin instilled a love of racing in his son, and sacrificed greatly to develop Denny into a world-class talent in the sport. We also continue to offer our thoughts and prayers to Denny’s mother, Mary Lou, and hope for her full recovery.”

Since Denny Hamlin made it to NASCAR, the story about his parents and their sacrifices has been known to fans. In the first season of the Netflix Full Speed docuseries, the Hamlin family was a major focal point. Dennis and Mary Lou got to tell their story all over again.

Denny Hamlin made it in NASCAR thanks to parents’ sacrifices

While their son is a future first-ballot Hall of Famer, top-10 in Cup Series wins all-time, and all the other accolades he’s accumulated, it wouldn’t have been possible without their sacrifice. Mortgaging the house multiple times, selling off cars and other valuables. Everything they did, they did to make sure Denny had a chance to succeed.

In 2006, Denny Hamlin made good on those sacrifices. It is the kind of thing we all hope to be able to do for our parents one day, show them that it was all worth it. This fire and the death of Dennis, the injuries to Mary Lou, are beyond tragic.

As the season began to wind down this year, it became clear that Denny was racing for more than wins. He was racing for his dad. Dennis was terminally ill and had been for quite some time. When Denny won his 60th career win at Las Vegas, he dedicated to his father.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Denny Hamlin and his family as they go through this impossibly difficult situation. Hopefully, we can hear good news regarding Mary Lou at some point in the near future.