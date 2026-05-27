NASCAR removes Kyle Busch from official point standings following his death

NASCAR had made a difficult but necessary decision regarding Kyle Busch and the points standings. The choice was whether to keep Busch’s name active in the points standings despite his death or to remove him.

The governing body has opted for the latter, according to a report from FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass. Pockrass noted the change on Twitter.

“NASCAR has removed Kyle Busch from its point standings, a decision made following conversations with RCR about how to handle Busch’s death and being empathetic of the impact to those who would see his name in the standings,” Pockrass wrote.

Following the weekend at Charlotte, Kyle Busch had a total of 217 points. He ranked 27th in the standings.

Having a bit of a tough year on the track prior to his death, Busch had not yet logged a top-five finish on this season. He was, however, doing some of his best racing of late. He notched an eighth-place finish at Watkins Glen and a 10th-place finish at Talladega in the last month.

New details emerge on Kyle Busch death

There are new details on Kyle Busch‘s illness that led to his death. PEOPLE obtained the death certificate, which said that Busch had been battling illnesses for “weeks.” Busch had bacterial pneumonia “of an undetermined etiology” for “days to weeks” before his death.

PEOPLE said that the pneumonia then progressed to sepsis, and within hours, caused disseminated intravascular coagulation. Busch died 24 hours after being rushed to a hospital in Charlotte, North Carolina, on May 21, when his sinus infection progressed into pneumonia and sepsis.

One day before his death, Kyle Busch was coughing up blood and lying on the floor of a bathroom after he passed out while on a racing simulator. Audio from the 911 call was released, and the caller described Busch’s condition.

“I’ve got an individual that’s [got] shortness of breath, very hot, thinks he’s going to pass out, and he’s producing a little bit of blood, coughing up some blood,” the caller said. “He is awake. He’s awake on the bathroom floor right now.”

On3’s Brian Jones also contributed to this report.