NASCAR reveals championship format for 2026 season and beyond

NASCAR has officially announced its championship format for the 2026 season and beyond. They’re introducing a format reminiscent of “The Chase,” eliminating their win-and-in format for the playoffs.

The announcement was made after NASCAR took heat for the most recent format that saw Kyle Larson win the championship in 2025. Larson won the title, despite not winning a race throughout the playoffs.

The points-based “Chase” system that rewards consistency across the full season, according to NASCAR. Under the new model, the top 16 drivers in regular-season points after 26 races will advance to a 10-race playoff, with the champion determined by total points, which is much different from the prior win-and-you’re-in automatic berths and knockout rounds.

Additionally, NASCAR will increase points for race wins from 40 to 55, to ensure victories still carry significant weight, while the regular-season points leader will enter the Chase with a 25-point advantage. NASCAR president Steve O’Donnell said the format strikes a balance between season-long importance and a playoff feel, emphasizing that “every single lap matters” under the new system.

On the other hand, 16 drivers competed in a 10-race, four-round elimination tournament for the last decade. Drivers advanced to the next round by winning a race or not being in the bottom four of the points standings. In the final round, the remaining four drivers would compete in the championship race, and the winner would be determined by who finished the highest.

NASCAR has had a playoff format since the 2004 season, and it has been modified multiple times over the last 20-plus years. Before the playoff format, the NASCAR Cup Series champion was determined by the driver who had the most points after 36 races.

This past summer, NASCAR legend Mark Martin appeared on Frontstretch and advocated for the full-season championship format while calling out NASCAR broadcast partners for not understanding racing.

“Now, for the first time, I’ve seen a couple of active drivers hint that they wouldn’t mind seeing that [full-season points format]. You can’t expect them to tell the truth, because that’s how they make their living,” Martin said.

NASCAR official teased plans for championship format last year

“But everyone that you get your information from is beholden to the TV money. A lot of the fans want to fault NASCAR — yeah, maybe, but I fault the owners, too. They’re addicted to the money. They wanna see whatever the broadcast partners want.”

In September, Mike Forde, NASCAR’s managing director of racing communications, revealed that NASCAR could decide on the championship format before the start of the 2026 season.

“We’ll go through that process, and then hopefully, make a determination of an even shorter list until we can whittle it down to one final format,” Forde said on the Hauler Talk podcast. “NASCAR will decide to move forward, and we may see something as soon as 2026. More to come on that, and hopefully, we have news that fans will really like.

“… The whole reason we have this playoff committee is because of fan feedback, and there was a large contingent of fans that gave the feedback that we need a different format. I think where we’re heading here is a format that will be embraced by fans, and hopefully, once we have an announcement here, whenever that is, fans will feel good about it.”

— On3’s Steve Samra contributed to this article.