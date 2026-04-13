NASCAR reveals details for Talladega changes aimed at fuel saving

NASCAR on Monday announced new stage lengths for this sunday’s Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway. The new stage lengths are designed to combat fuel-saving concerns, where drivers often run less than full throttle at superspeedways.

Stage 1 of the Jack Link’s 500 will end on Lap 98, with Stage 2 concluding on Lap 143. Stage 3 will be another 45 laps, coming to a close on Lap 188. The original stage lengths for Talladega were set at 60-120-188.

“If you look at generally how a lot of our speedways were laid out, it was a short stage, a short stage and then a long stage to the end,” said John Probst, NASCAR’s executive vice president and chief racing development officer. “Going into Talladega, we’re going to flip that and adjust the lengths of the final two stages such that we’re confident that the last two stages are short enough to be made without a fuel stop.

“It could be interesting, as well, in that first stage, the length of it, if there’s some that try to do it on one stop versus some that try to do it on two. We think that if there are some that try to do it on two, they may drag the group that tried to do it on one along with them to where they won’t be able to do it in one, so it’s got the potential there for some pretty interesting strategies.”

NASCAR trying something different at Talladega

The fuel-saving strategy deployed by many in the field involves running half throttle under green flag conditions. This is done as a way to burn as little fuel as possible, so that they can spend less time on pit road and gain valuable track position.

The amount of drag the Next Gen car has on superspeedways is an issue. Passing is difficult and those who attempt to get out of line immediately lose their momentum. NASCAR is hopeful the change in stage lengths could result in different strategies throughout the race.

“It could be interesting, as well, in that first stage, the length of it, if there’s some that try to do it on one stop versus some that try to do it on two,” Probst said last week on Hauler Talk. “We think that if there are some that try to do it on two, they may drag the group that tried to do it on one along with them to where they won’t be able to do it in one, so it’s got the potential there for some pretty interesting strategies.”