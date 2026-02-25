NASCAR reveals major change to COTA to address course-cutting in Turn 6

After significant controversy erupted last year over course-cutting at COTA, NASCAR is making a few changes to further police things in this year’s race. Managing director of racing communications Mike Forde revealed the changes on this week’s Hauler Talk podcast.

In short, NASCAR will be policing course-cutting in Turn 6 this year. It did not enforce track limits at that spot last year, and that wasn’t clear to every driver during the race, leading to a whole mess of confusion.

“The big one from last year was we were really only officiating 3, 4 and 5 — the esses — last year,” Forde said. “And you noticed that early on in the race [Shane van Gisbergen] was significantly course-cutting Turn 6. That was one we weren’t officiating.

“The same thing happened in what was then the Xfinity race the day before, but it really didn’t get much attention until SVG was noticed doing that early on in the (Cup Series) race. So we kind of cleared that up with race teams during the race and broadcast and it was kind of understood that that that’s where our officiating eyes were focused on, was the esses. This year we will be officiating that Turn 6.”

That might be glossing over how bad last year’s issues were. Multiple teams were confused about course-cutting during the Cup Series race at COTA a year ago, and even the broadcast was confused on air.

That should be taken care of with tighter policing of the track limits this week. NASCAR has two measures being introduced to help it officiate Turn 6.

“If you remember last year we introduced the tire packs,” Forde said. “Introduced is probably not the right term, but started using tire packs in those short-cutting problem areas in 3, 4 and 5. We’re going to add a tire pack to 6 as well, as well as Turn 19.

“We’ll also have those comp cams that I’ve talked about before. They’re those sort of AI generated cameras that, if the parameters are being set into this computer system, if a car crosses those parameters it sends up an alert to our officiating team that can review it and then make the call that there was some short-cutting of the course. So you’ll see that in COTA this weekend.”

One thing that will need to be addressed is making sure these changes to track limits are communicated to the drivers appropriately. That appeared to be a big part of the failing a year ago when it came to course-cutting.

“We do plan to speak with the drivers on Friday and go over those areas with them one more time,” Forde said. “There may be some feedback where our plans change, but going into the weekend that’s what we’re looking at for COTA.

“So those were a game-changer. They’re kind of a rudimentary solve there as far as having tire packs. But obviously you don’t want to hit them, and they’re positioned in an area where if you have hit them you have sort of short-cutted the course. So it was pretty black and white for us, which was really the best way to officiate for us, where the gray areas get you in trouble.”