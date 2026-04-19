NASCAR sending Noah Gragson to rear for start of Kansas Cup race

Noah Gragson will start from the rear in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway, according to Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports. Gragson’s team made unapproved adjustments to his No. 4 Ford.

Gragson is one of two drivers who will start from the rear at Kansas. The other is Joey Logano, whose No. 22 team changed the steering rack on his Team Penske Ford after experiencing power steering issues during Cup practice on Saturday.

Both Gragson and Logano will have to come through the field at Kansas. For Gragson, it’s another setback in a season which hasn’t been kind to him.

Gragson enters Sunday’s race 31st in the points standings. He’s finished 22nd or worse in his last six starts after opening the season with back-to-back top-15 finishes.