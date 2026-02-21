NASCAR has officially placed the Atlanta Truck Series race on the clock. Officials announced the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series event at EchoPark Speedway must conclude by 4:20 p.m. ET if it does not reach its scheduled distance beforehand.

The sanctioning body labeled the measure an “adverse conditions time,” clarifying the decision is unrelated to sunset or daylight limitations. According to Matt Weaver, once the leader crosses the start/finish line after the time expires, the next lap will serve as the white flag, followed immediately by the checkered, with no overtime attempts.

NASCAR confirmed the procedure in an update from its Truck Series account. They stated the race will end at that time if adverse conditions prevent completion of the advertised distance.

The ruling could significantly alter late-race strategy. Teams now must balance aggression with clock management, knowing late cautions will not automatically trigger extra laps as they normally would in a superspeedway-style finish.

With drafting tracks already unpredictable, Atlanta now adds another variable. Teams are racing not only against competitors, but also against time. We’ll see who comes out on top in the end.

More on the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, Atlanta

The NASCAR season is just underway, as Week 2 kicks off just in Atlanta. With 25 races scheduled for the Craftsman Truck Series this season, there are sure to be plenty twists and turns over the coming months as drivers move up and down the standings following each race.

Chandler Smith currently leads the Craftsman Truck Series standings through one week, taking the checkered flag at Daytona. Christian Eckes and Ty Majeski fall in behind him with a nice weekend with plenty points to kickstart the season. Meanwhile, other drivers will look to shake off a slow start and rise up the board quickly.

No longer looking to make a playoff bracket down the final stretch of the season with cut races, NASCAR has adopted the Chase system for this season. In the Craftsman Truck Series, that means 10 drivers battling from Race 19 on for the championship.

Starting on the pole is Jake Garcia, with Ben Rhodes joining him on the front row. They’ll have their hands full all afternoon, as drivers like Kyle Busch, John Hunter Nemechek, Carson Hocevar and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. are in the race, as well.

— On3’s James Fletcher III contributed to this article.