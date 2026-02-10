NASCAR set out to break a Guinness World Record on Tuesday for the world’s loudest billboard. With a little help from Ross Chastain in New York City, they accomplished their goal.

The Daytona 500 slated to the season off this weekend, so the sport’s sanctioning body decided to set the record in Times Square by utilizing a replica Next Gen engine attached to the billboard. Check it out below, as Chastain celebrated the moment with a watermelon smash afterwards.

This morning in Times Square, @NASCAR set the @GWR for the loudest billboard! 🔊



To celebrate, we got a watermelon smash from Ross Chastain! pic.twitter.com/XtNYqeeicp — Motorsport (@Motorsport) February 10, 2026

That’s how you draw hype for the season. NASCAR fans and interested parties made their way to Times Square for the moment, and they were rewarded for it with a memorable moment.

Alas, the billboard stunt is the latest marketing push from NASCAR ahead of the Daytona 500. Following the conclusion of Super Bowl LX on Sunday, they released a fantastic ad that tugged on all the heartstrings.

The ad stars actor Scott Eastwood, the son of Clint Eastwood, taking a joyride around America as he sings the praises of the sport. It features cameos from dozens of NASCAR stars, and even has an appearance from former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch alongside Bubba Wallace, recreating a scene from the film Friday.

The ad kicks off with an appeal to patriotism. And it sends a message looking back to the grassroots of NASCAR.

“America’s forefathers didn’t throw tea in the harbor so they could sit quietly on rooftops and drink champagne,” Eastwood narrates. “They did it so we could be loud. So we could be free. We don’t come from royalty. We come from bootleggers and bar builders. We’re about grit that fights for inches and contact that counts.”

The Daytona 500 will take place on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET. It will debut on FOX. This NASCAR season promises to be an intriguing one, with the Cup Series debut of Connor Zilisch among many highlights to look forward to. And the ad continues, perhaps with a shot at F1.

“This is where you remember what it feels like to feel something,” Eastwood added. “This is Sunday at full throttle. It’s loud. It’s raw. And it’s a damned good time. This is NASCAR. Our engines don’t whisper. They roar.

“You want perfect turns and polite applause? You know where to find it. But if you want dust and dented fenders and a place to let loose, we’ve got a seat waiting for you. Coolers full. No dress code and no velvet ropes. With your people. Heart racing. Strapped in, screaming your damned lungs out.”

A brilliant ad that NASCAR will look to follow up with their best season yet. As Eastwood roars off a jump and onto the track, the backdrop of Daytona fills in the background: “This wasn’t made to be tame. It was made to be felt,” he said. “This is NASCAR, so America… start your engines!”

— On3’s Thomas Goldkamp contributed to this article.