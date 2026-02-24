NASCAR's Steve O'Donnell admits mistakes made in effort to grow sport: 'We deserted our fanbase'

NASCAR made significant changes throughout the 2000s and 2010s in an effort to grow the sport, some of which president Steve O’Donnell admitted Monday backfired on them. O’Donnell was a guest on Day 2 of Sports Business Journal‘s National Sports Forum in St. Louis.

O’Donnell joined ESPN‘s Ryan McGee on stage, where he discussed the future of the sport. But, first, he had to acknowledge some of the missteps of the past, including the introduction of the NASCAR Playoffs in 2014. The win-and-in, elimination style format was often criticized and made fans question the legitimacy of the championship. Not only that, but the format itself was confusing to get across to fans, O’Donnell said.

“We probably chased a few too many things trying to be like other sports,” O’Donnell said. “We assumed that our hardcore fans would stay with us and newer fans would jump in. … Instead of new fans coming in, they did not understand it.”

The Playoffs allowed for the Game 7-type moments typically seen in sports such as baseball, basketball, and hockey. Drivers during the regular season going all out to win one race to qualify for the postseason. The winner-take-all season finale to crown a champion — all of it, at times, felt forced.

This past season, the calls for change were too loud for NASCAR to ignore. The 10-race Chase has returned, a compromise for those in favor of a playoff system and those who wanted to see a return to the full-season points format.

NASCAR has momentum after offseason of change

Furthermore, NASCAR went back to its roots with the new “Hell Yeah” campaign, embracing who they are as a sport while also restoring North Wilkesboro Speedway and Rockingham Speedway. The much-maligned Charlotte Roval is also out, replaced with a second date on the Charlotte oval.

NASCAR is testing the strength of other markets, as well. This season will see the first Cup Series race in San Diego at Naval Base Coronado to help celebrate the U.S. Navy’s 250th anniversary.

Growing the sport will never stop being a priority. Reminding newer fans where the sport came from, however, is a focus going forward.

“We deserted our fanbase,” O’Donnell said. “So now what you’re seeing us do is… yes, we can introduce the sport to new fans, but here’s how we got here.”

NASCAR has momentum. The energy was there for the Daytona 500 and Tyler Reddick‘s consecutive wins to open the season have thrust Michael Jordan into the spotlight not for his basketball career, but his ownership of 23XI Racing, some much-needed exposure for the sport.

“It’s surreal that he [Jordan] wins the Daytona 500 and then follows it up with back-to-back wins with Tyler Reddick,” O’Donnell said. “He’s always there. He’s passionate and has been a fan for life. He helps bring us to new audiences, and we want to be respectful of him and the fact that he’s a true fan. It’s really cool to see.”