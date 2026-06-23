NASCAR suspends two crew members from Bubba Wallace No. 23 team for loose wheel at San Diego

NASCAR has suspended two members of the No. 23 team of Bubba Wallace for a loose wheel that happened at the San Diego race. NASCAR announced on Tuesday that tire changer Adam Hartman and jackman Nathan Ricketts have been suspended for two races for the wheel coming off under green.

This means that the crew members will miss Sunday’s race at Sonoma and the July 5 race at Chicagoland. They are eligible to return for the Atlanta race on July 12.

The incident happened during a Lap 20 caution, which led to Bubba Wallace being held in the pits for two laps. Despite the mistake by his team, Wallace battled back and finished second behind his 23XI Racing teammate Corey Heim.

“My body language and facial expressions will not show it, but I am really excited for Corey and Bootie [Barker], getting him back to Victory Lane,” Bubba Wallace said, per Zach Sturniolo of NASCAR.com. “Being a winner in the Cup Series is something that, when we get there, we all want to achieve, and to be able to do that for him in his (13th) start, it’s pretty special.

Bubba Wallace reacts to loose wheel incident at San Diego

“I know he’s put in a lot of work behind the scenes, especially the weekends that he’s not racing, and it’s all paying off for him. I’ve just got to keep busting my ass too, and maybe something will go my way, but guess I gotta look at it from the glass half-full.”

Bubba Wallace also discussed the loose wheel incident. “Go figure,” he said of his thoughts in the moment. “Drive your ass off on a track that you have no idea what you’re doing. Drive up to lead, then have it all taken away from you. I’m not bashing anybody. Pit crew’s been one of the best on pit road and had a mistake. We all have mistakes. Unfortunate that it cost us.”

The second-place finish helped Wallace move two spots in the Cup Series standings. He is currently in 11th place and needs to be in the top 16 at the end of the regular season to qualify for the 10-race Chase for the championship.

We’ll have more on this story shortly.