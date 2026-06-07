NASCAR throws red flag after Christopher Bell crash causes significant damage to SAFER barrier

NASCAR had to throw a red flag after a hard wreck involving Christopher Bell and Chase Elliott caused significant damage to the SAFER barrier on a turn during Lap 148. The wall was completely bent out of shape.

It was bad enough that a welding crew had to come out during the red flag to attempt to piece it back together. Bell’s car took heavy, heavy damage.

But Christopher Bell was able to exit the car, much to the delight of the fans. As crews worked to try to repair the SAFER barrier, the broadcast crew had plenty of time to talk about the incident.

It was a somber moment, despite the fact that no one appeared to come away worse for the wear. Dale Earnhardt Jr. chimed in.

“They now, all of these drivers, particularly those ones that were up front, that were right there around this accident, have to compartmentalize that fear or that danger and that knowledge of that,” Earnhardt said of Christopher Bell’s hard hit. “That’s up front in their face. And now I’ve got to out out here and continue to put myself in that situation and at that risk. It’s incredible. I think we kind of forget about that sometimes because we humanize them. But they have to ignore a lot of trauma and a lot of dangers and fears to go out there and risk their lives and take chances that a lot of us aren’t willing to take. That’s another thing the rest of the field’s having to do at this moment.”

Crews continued to work away at the SAFER barrier as the red flag went on past 20 minutes, with one bringing a sledgehammer out to help knock things into place. They hammered wedges into the wall, pieces that will help mitigate impact with the outside wall.

Christopher Bell will certainly be grateful for the technology after taking one of the hardest hits in recent memory. He exited his vehicle safely.