Report: NASCAR to reinstate Daniel Dye after suspension but won't return to Kaulig, replacement driver favorite revealed

NASCAR is expected to soon reinstate Daniel Dye from his indefinite suspension for making insensitive comments about IndyCar Series driver David Malukas on a Whatnot livestream, according to Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic. Dye will be granted immediate eligibility to compete in NASCAR-sanctioned races, though he will not return to Kaulig Racing.

Kaulig made the official announcement on Tuesday. It comes ahead of Friday’s Truck Series race at Rockingham Speedway.

“Kaulig Racing has accepted Daniel Dye’s resignation,” the statement said. “We wish him great success in the pursuit of his personal goals and professional goals.”

Dye, 22, mocked and imitated Malukas’ voice, referring to it as a “gay voice.” Dye was found to be in violation of the NASCAR Code of Conduct. As part of his suspension, NASCAR mandated Dye to undergo sensitivity training. Dye has met that requirement, leading the way for him to be reinstated.

Kaulig and Ram, however, elected not to insert Dye back into the No. 10 truck. Dye’s time in a Kaulig truck is over after just three starts. His best finish was a P13 at EchoPark Speedway in Atlanta.

Daniel Dye out at Kaulig, NASCAR veteran to fill in for remainder of the 2026 Truck Series season

Bianchi reported that Corey LaJoie was the leading candidate to drive the No. 10 truck for the remainder of the 2026 season. Kaulig later confirmed his report. LaJoie previously drove the No. 25 Kaulig Free Agent truck at Darlington Raceway, finishing 21st. Ty Dillon will drive Kaulig’s Free Agent truck at Rockingham.

Dye issued a public apology to Malukas following his suspension, taking responsibility for being “careless” and choosing his words poorly. Tuesday, soon after his exit from Kaulig was made official, Dye released another statement announcing his resignation.

“I’m incredibly thankful for my time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and for the chance to compete with Kaulig Racing alongside some of the most passionate fans in motorsports,” Dye said. “At this time, I am stepping away from that role. NASCAR has played a meaningful role in my development, and I don’t take that opportunity lightly.

“After a lot of honest self‑reflection and guidance from mentors I trust, I’ve decided the smartest move for my career is to realign my focus on my long‑term objective of becoming a successful driver at the highest level of stock car racing. Now that I’m reinstated, I’m optimistic about what the future holds and look forward to working hard at my next opportunity. This sport and its fans mean everything to me, and I can’t wait to get back to it focused on the real goal more than ever.”