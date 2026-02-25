NASCAR unveils format for inaugural NASCAR All-Star Race at Dover with unique twist

For the first time ever, the NASCAR All-Star Race will be held at Dover Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 17. NASCAR and Speedway Motorsports on Wednesday announced a new All-Star Race format which includes significant changes.

NASCAR All-Star format:

-350 laps; 75-75-200

-No "open" race; all cars start

-Invert top-26 after first segment

-Driver's combined finish first two segments sets order for final segment of 26 drivers: 2025-26 race winners, past champs, best combined segment finishers, fan vote pic.twitter.com/KUbvhTSzUp — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) February 25, 2026

Full breakdown of 2026 NASCAR All-Star Race format

The 2026 All-Star Race will be a 350-lap event split into segments of 75 laps, 75 laps and 200 laps. The All-Star Open is no more and qualifying results will instead determine the entire field for Segment 1. A new pit crew contest — the Mechanix Wear Pit Crew Challenge — will be a part of qualifying.

All cars will start the race and the lineup for Segment 2 will be an inversion of Segment 1’s top 26, with the remaining drivers lined up by finish. In total, 26 drivers will make up the field for the 200-lap Segment 3. The field for the final segment will consist of “2025 and 2026 Cup Series race victors, former Cup Series champions who compete full-time, a Fan Vote winner and remaining drivers based on the lowest combined finishing positions among Segments 1 and 2.”

Those 26 drivers will race for a $1 million prize. So far, 17 drivers are locked into Segment 3: William Byron, Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott, Tyler Reddick, Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, Austin Cindric, Ryan Blaney, Josh Berry, Austin Dillon, Chase Briscoe, Ross Chastain, Shane van Gisbergen, Bubba Wallace and Kyle Busch. Of course, that list could grow if a driver not already locked in wins between now and May 10 at Watkins Glen International.

NASCAR is switching things up for the All-Star Race, which Bell won last year at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Other sports have changed their respective All-Star events in recent years. The NFL‘s Pro Bowl is now a flag football game, the NBA did a USA versus the World format in 2026, and the NHL replaced the All-Star Game with the popular 4 Nations Face-Off in 2025.