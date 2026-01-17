NASCAR updates substance-abuse policy, adds new banned substances

NASCAR has updated their substance-abuse policy ahead of the 2026 campaign. They’ve expanded the list of prohibited substances as they look to further align with modern anti-doping standards across professional sports.

According to FOX Sports insider Bob Pockrass, the sanctioning body recently added several new categories of banned substances to its policy, including a wide range of growth hormone–related compounds and performance-enhancing agents.

The updated policy reinforces NASCAR’s existing ban on anabolic androgenic steroids (AAS), Clenbuterol, human growth hormone (hGH), human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG), luteinizing hormone (LH), insulin-like growth factor (IGF-1) and testosterone, while significantly expanding the list to include additional options.

Among the newly clarified and emphasized prohibited substances are nandrolone, trenbolone, stanozolol, oxandrolone, oxymetholone, boldenone, methandienone, methyltestosterone and dihydrotestosterone. The most notable change however comes with NASCAR’s formal addition of growth hormone–related substances that had not been explicitly listed before.

Those new additions include growth hormone-releasing hormones (GHRH) and their analogues, such as CJC-1293, CJC-1295, sermorelin and tesamorelin, as well as growth hormone secretagogues (GHS) and their mimetics, including ibutamoren (MK-677), ipamorelin, anamorelin, capromorelin and macimorelin.

Moreover, GH-releasing peptides (GHRPs) were also added to the banned list. That includes alexamorelin, examorelin (hexarelin), pralmorelin, and GHRP-1 through GHRP-6.

In addition to performance-enhancing drugs, NASCAR reiterated its strict prohibition on any pharmacological substance not specifically addressed in the policy if it is used without a legitimate prescription from a licensed physician to treat a documented medical condition.

The policy also bans any substances that lack approval from a recognized governmental health authority for human therapeutic use. That includes drugs still in pre-clinical or clinical development, designer drugs or compounds approved only for veterinary use. Examples cited include BPC-157, TB-500, 2,4-dinitrophenol (DNP), and ryanodine receptor-1-calstabin complex stabilizers.

The update underscores NASCAR’s continued focus on fairness and integrity across its national touring series. While stock-car racing does not rely on the same physical demands as some stick-and-ball sports, NASCAR has long maintained a comprehensive substance-abuse policy that applies to drivers, crew members and officials alike.

By broadening and clarifying its banned substances list, NASCAR is signaling a proactive approach to keeping pace with evolving performance-enhancing drug trends. They’re making clear that violations will carry significant consequences under the sport’s disciplinary framework.