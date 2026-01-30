Nashville Predators opening Bridgestone Arena to assist residents amid challenges from winter storm

Amid the historic winter storm that hit the Nashville area last week, the Nashville Predators are opening Bridgestone Arena to assist residents who are struggling from the implications.

Nearly 75,000 people remain without power as of Friday morning, according to The Tennessean. With many without power, The National Weather Service office in Nashville issued a cold weather advisory for Middle Tennessee from midnight Friday, Jan. 30, through noon Feb. 2.

With another stretch of brutal weather heading through the Music City, the Preds are doing all they can to help the community.

We’re opening @BrdgstoneArena this afternoon to help those affected by the winter storm.



Details » https://t.co/eudJzex9Tc pic.twitter.com/YzMSVHj9Wy — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) January 30, 2026

“In light of recent weather events, we are opening Bridgestone Arena today 11:30 AM-4:30 PM as a gathering place to charge devices, refill water, and to enjoy a hot meal, courtesy of the Nashville Predators and Delaware North,” the organization said in a statement. “We hope this can be a helpful and fun outlet for our community following a difficult week.”

Nashville is expecting more snow Friday night/Saturday morning

While most of the snow/ice fell last week, the Nashville area is expecting a bit more snow Friday night.

“A dusting of snow is possible for the eastern half of Middle TN, but the Plateau looks to get up to an inch, possibly more in some places, Friday night into Saturday morning,” said The Weather Channel. “Given cold surface temperatures, snow will likely stick to all surfaces Friday night, including roadways, which will cause hazardous travel. A Cold Weather Advisory remains in effect as a result, and this will continue through Monday morning due to a prolonged period of dangerous cold weather and lingering power outages from the recent winter storm. Be sure to follow safe operation of generators and/or supplemental heat sources.”

Luckily for the Predators, they are currently on the road and will face the New York Islanders Saturday night. They are scheduled to return home to Bridgestone Arena for a clash against the St. Louis Blues on Feb. 2, although that could certainly be amended.

It’s been a bit of a mid-season for Nashville, which sits at 24-24-6 overall, good for fifth in the Central Division. The Predators have missed two of the last three postseasons and have not made a run to the Stanley Cup Final since 2017, when it fell to the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-2.