Natalie Decker confirms additional NOAPS starts in 2026 amid criticism from NASCAR world

Natalie Decker is continuing to fill out her 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series schedule. Decker, who competed in the season-opener at Daytona International Speedway, has confirmed that sponsor T.N. Dickinson’s has signed for two additional events.

Decker, speaking with Samantha Busch (wife of Kyle Busch) on “Certified Oversharer,” said she will compete at Bristol Motor Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway. She is up to five total races in 2026, the most loaded schedule of her NOAPS career.

Decker finished 33rd at Daytona, just her fourth NOAPS start in the last three seasons. She posted a DNF after plowing into Sam Mayer, who had already wrecked and was slowly sliding up the racetrack.

The Joey Gase Motorsports driver received criticism post-Daytona, some questioning the incident with Mayer and her controversial photo with comedian Bert Kreischer. They also didn’t appreciate what she said to her team on the radio after plowing into Mayer.

“Are you f*cking kidding me? That hurt so bad,” she said. “What the f*ck? Why the f*ck did he come up the track? Who the f*ck was that? That pissed me off so much.”

Natalie Decker filling out NOAPS schedule for 2026

Decker did receive support from Kenny Wallace. He called out the NASCAR community for trying to “destroy” her for the mistake at Daytona.

“Shame on all of you. You know that’s a human being, right?” Wallace said. “And, you know, when she was on her radio, she wasn’t talking to you; she was talking to her team. And as far as pulling her fire suit down, I’m sure if she had to take it back, she would. But, like I said, if it would have been October for breast cancer awareness month, it would have been just fine.”

Decker isn’t letting the criticism get to her. She’ll soon be back in her race car, looking for a better result than what she had at Daytona.