Nate Ament drafted, traded to Milwaukee Bucks: Analysis, contract details, more

The Miami Heat selected Tennessee freshman forward Nate Ament with the No. 13 pick overall in the 2026 NBA Draft. However, thanks to the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade, he will be heading to the Milwaukee Bucks. Ament delivers elite shot-making ability with a lengthy 6-foot-10 frame in a “3-and-D” type prospect all NBA teams covet in today’s game.

Ament provides a special pedigree as a Five Star Plus+ prospect, signing with the Volunteers as the No. 4 overall recruit in the 2025 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. He was also ranked as the No. 2 small forward and No. 1 player out of Virginia in the class.

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In his lone season in Knoxville, Ament ranked second on Tennessee’s roster, averaging 16.7 points on 39.9% shooting, including 33.3% from 3-point range, to go along with 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game in 2025-26. He also added 34 steals and 22 blocks defensively.

At the NBA Combine, Ament officially measured out at 6-foot-9 1/2 with a 6-foot-11.5-inch wingspan and a max vertical of 37 inches. He also jumped 31 inches from a standing position and had a 2.85-second shuttle run.

As the No. 13 pick, Ament is projected to ink a four-year deal worth $26 million, according to Spotrac.

What NBA Draft analysts are saying about Nate Ament

Ament has long been considered a likely lottery pick throughout much of the pre-draft process. That said, he still has plenty of room to grow in the NBA.

“Nate Ament possesses great potential with a long frame and fluid mechanics at multiple levels,” On3’s James Fletcher wrote, “but concerns over his strength and inconsistency in games raised questions which will leave a sizable gap between ceiling and floor.”

Ament’s elite ability and potential have been evident for years, including during his recruitment, where Rivals analyst Jamie Shaw argued he deserved to be the conversation as the No. 1 recruit overall. Shaw even suggested Ament outplayed BYU’s A.J. Dybantsa during a head-to-head matchup in Nov. 2024.

“In fact, playing on the same court as Dybantsa tonight, Ament was the best player on the floor. Ament showcased a clam floor game. He proved the defense, was comfortable on the ball, playing in the half-court, and able to get to the spots he wanted,” Shaw wrote. “For starters, Ament is a threat from 28-plus feet out. He pulled up multiple times in this one to knock it down. Ament has a quick release on his no-dip shot. While he does not have the explosive burst of others, he has the ability to utilize his dribble to get to his kill spots in the half-court. Ament showed multiple pull-ups and floaters in this one. He attacked from the wing and also set up in the mid-post. Ament, despite his thin frame, also rebounded the ball well.”