National Championship Odds: 2026 College World Series favorites shaken up after Week 4

We’re into the fifth week of the season in college baseball. There are quite a few changes this week in BetMGM’s odds to make the College World Series and win the national championship.

The fourth weekend brought the beginning of conference play, with the ACC, Big Ten among the leagues to open play. Nearly every other conference will begin league play this weekend.

The story of the past week or so has been upsets. LSU, North Carolina and Florida were all ranked in the top ten entering last week, and all three lost their series over the weekend.

With conference play getting fully underway this weekend, we’re about to see teams really establish themselves as legitimate contenders. The race to the College World Series is officially on.

All odds and records updated as of Wednesday morning

Current Record: 13-5

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 13

Perhaps controversial, LSU remains the favorite in BetMGM’s odds entering Week 5. The Tigers are coming off of a 1-4 week, with losses to Northeastern, Louisiana, and twice to Sacramento State. They trailed on Tuesday against Creighton, but came back to win 8-4. The talent here is still impressive, and they are the defending national champions.

Mar 1, 2026; Arlington, TX, USA; UCLA Bruins against Mississippi State Bulldogs during the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Current Record: 14-2 (3-0 in Big Ten)

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 1

UCLA is the top team in the rankings this week, but they come in with tied for the second-best odds to win the College World Series. The Bruins have won eight games in a row. This past weekend, they swept Ohio State to kick off Big Ten play. On Tuesday, they run-ruled UC Irvine 11-1. UCLA is impressive in about every facet of the game. Most view them as the clear-cut best team in the country.

Current Record: 16-0

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 2

Texas is one of two undefeated teams remaining in college baseball, alongside USC. The Longhorns swept USC Upstate in their final weekend before SEC play and picked up a quality win at Texas State on Tuesday. With the schedule about to ramp up, Texas is about to be tested. They begin SEC play vs. Ole Miss, at No. 6 Auburn and vs. No. 10 Oklahoma in the first three weeks.

Current Record: 15-3

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 8

After splitting a pair of midweeks last week, Georgia swept Queens in a four-game series over the weekend to reach 15-3 on the season. The Bulldogs offense is on another level this season, hitting .353 as a team with 61 (!) home runs already. Even being against relatively weaker competition, those are unreal numbers. Georgia will host No. 19 Tennessee this weekend.

© Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Current Record: 15-2 (2-1 in ACC)

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 4

Georgia Tech has already separated itself as the ACC’s favorite to win the College World Series through four weeks. The Yellow Jackets began league play with a series win against Virginia Tech, winning the first two games by a combined score of 30-6 before falling in the series finale. Georgia Tech then beat West Georgia 14-0 on Tuesday. They’ll be on the road at No. 11 Clemson this weekend in a series starting on Thursday.

Current Record: 12-5

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 5

This season has been a bit up-and-down for Arkansas thus far. Last weekend, they played a four-game series vs. Stetson from Friday through Monday. After taking the first two games, the Razorbacks fell 4-1 and 6-4 on Sunday and Monday to split the series. Now sitting with five losses on the season, Arkansas is looking for more consistency as they begin SEC play. They’ll host No. 3 Mississippi State this weekend.

Mar 1, 2026; Arlington, TX, USA; UCLA Bruins against Mississippi State Bulldogs during the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Current Record: 15-2

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 3

After a tight loss at top ten Southern Miss last Tuesday, Mississippi State swept Lipscomb over the weekend and then beat Tulane on this past Tuesday night. The Bulldogs are now 15-2 on the season, ranked No. 3 in D1Baseball’s top 25, and look like one of the clear favorites to win the College World Series. They’ll be tested out of the gates to open SEC play, hitting the road for a series at No. 5 Arkansas in a top five matchup.

Current Record: 14-3-1 (1-2 in ACC)

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 15

North Carolina’s first weekend of ACC play was a tough one. Hosting Virginia, UNC was run-ruled on Friday and almost suffered the same fate to start a Saturday doubleheader, eventually losing 9-2. The Tar Heels ultimately won the finale later on Saturday night in extras. After a run-rule win vs. Bucknell on Tuesday, UNC heads west for their next ACC series against California.

Current Record: 15-3

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 23

Florida seriously stumbled this past weekend, losing two out of three at home against High Point. The Gators nearly suffered a sweep, but came back to win the finale on a walk-off walk. They really bounced back on Tuesday, beating No. 20 Florida State 6-3. Florida will host South Carolina this weekend to begin SEC play, with a serious gauntlet on its way in the coming weeks.

2026 College World Series winner odds continued

Feb 27, 2026; Arlington, TX, USA; UCLA vs, Tennessee during the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Tennessee +3000

Auburn +3000

Oklahoma +3000

Vanderbilt +3500

Florida State +3500

Texas A&M +3500

NC State +3500

Miami +3500

Ole Miss +4000

Oregon +4000

Coastal Carolina +5000

Oregon State +5000

Clemson +5000

Louisville +5000

TCU +5000

Wake Forest +5000

Southern Miss +5000

USC +5000

Virginia +5000

There are undoubtedly some surprises in BetMGM’s odds to win the College World Series. But the odds are even more likely to change in the coming weeks as teams begin facing stiffer competition.

DISCLAIMER: This site is 100% for entertainment purposes only and does not involve real money betting.

The content provided in this article is intended for entertainment purposes only. All views and opinions expressed are the authors and reflect their individual perspectives on sports, betting, and related topics. This content should not be considered professional betting advice or the official views of On3. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know is experiencing issues related to gambling, seek help from a licensed health professional. This blog is not liable for any losses, damages, or consequences resulting from betting activities.

Bets and betting odds data are powered by BetMGM. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (available in the US), Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (KS), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-270-7117 (MI), Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY). Must be 21+. Visit BetMGM.com for terms and conditions. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements.