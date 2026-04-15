National Championship Odds: Betting favorites updated after Week 9 of college baseball

Week 9 of college baseball changed up the postseason picture. With five weekends remaining in the regular season, BetMGM has updated its odds to win the National Championship.

In On3’s latest Field of 64 projections released on Monday, there were a ton of changes. Two teams emerged as first-time hosts in this year’s projections, with a ton of changes all the way down to the bubble.

Nine ranked teams lost series this past weekend, including six of the top 10. That led to some significant changes in D1Baseball’s top 25 rankings.

Here’s a full look at BetMGM’s odds to win the national championship as we enter the 10th weekend of the regular season. While there isn’t a new favorite this week, there are changes below them.

Odds and records updated as of the morning of Wednesday, April 15

Current Record: 33-3 (18-0 in Big Ten)

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 1

UCLA went on the road this weekend and swept the cross-country series at Rutgers behind 4-1, 7-1 and 9-2 victories. The Bruins are still perfect in Big Ten play, entering Week 10 18-0. Tuesday’s 4-0 loss against UC Santa Barbara snapped a 27-game winning streak and was their first loss since February. The favorite to win it all will return home to host Minnesota this weekend.

Carson Tinney (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)

Current Record: 28-7 (9-5 in SEC)

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 4

Texas struggled over the weekend on the road at No. 18 Texas A&M. The Longhorns lost both of the two games that were played, falling 9-8 on Friday and 11-4 on Saturday before Sunday’s series finale was canceled due to weather. Still, they sit at 28-7 overall and 9-5 in SEC play and remain one of the favorites to win the College World Series. They’ll look to get back on track this weekend at home against No. 11 Alabama.

Current Record: 31-5 (15-3 in ACC)

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 2

Georgia Tech hosted No. 5 Florida State this past weekend and came away with a sweep. Thursday and Friday were closer with 4-3 and 8-3 wins, but Saturday was a different story in a 17-3 victory to finish the sweep. The Yellow Jackets are now 31-5 overall, 15-3 in ACC play and right on UCLA’s heels for the top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. Sitting at third in odds to win the national championship, Georgia Tech will be at No. 3 North Carolina this weekend.

Current Record: 27-10 (7-8 in SEC)

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 17

After sweeping its previous two SEC series, Mississippi State has now been swept in back-to-back weekends. This past weekend, the Bulldogs hosted Tennessee but were handed 6-5, 6-2 and 7-2 losses to fall to 7-8 in SEC play. While Mississippi State dropped below the regional hosting line in this week’s Field of 64, it is still filled with talent and could turn it around.

Jun 22, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; LSU Tigers left fielder Derek Curiel (6) drives in two runs with a single against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers during the fourth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Current Record: 23-15 (6-9 in SEC)

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: Unranked

The biggest surprise in BetMGM’s national championship odds, LSU fell out of On3’s Field of 64 this week as the first team out. The Tigers were just swept at Ole Miss this past weekend, falling to 6-9 in SEC play and entering this weekend 23-15 overall. LSU is certainly running out of time, but it still has a clear path to getting back in the mix in SEC play. The defending national champions are still in play, for now.

Current Record: 30-8 (11-4 in SEC)

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 5

Georgia currently sits atop the SEC with 11 league wins, two more than the closest team. That’s after the Bulldogs dropped two out of three against Florida this past weekend to lose the series. Still, at 30-8 overall and atop the SEC, Georgia sits in a great position to host and make a run in the postseason. They’re looking to get back on track this weekend on the road at No. 16 Arkansas.

Current Record: 31-6-1 (13-5 in ACC)

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 3

North Carolina lost its series opener at Clemson this past weekend, but bounced back with wins on Saturday and Sunday to clinch the series. The Tar Heels now sit at 13-5 in second place in the ACC, two games behind leader Georgia Tech. They are playing great baseball right now, and have emerged as a serious College World Series contender yet again. They’ll host No. 2 Georgia Tech this weekend.

© Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Current Record: 25-11 (8-7 in SEC)

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 13

Auburn has won two straight SEC series after this past weekend against Kentucky, after going 1-5 in the two weekends before then. The Tigers are now 8-7 in SEC play, 25-11 overall and still a regional host at this point. Auburn has a big series on deck this weekend, on the road at No. 20 Florida. It’ll be an interesting series, with Auburn just 3-4 on the road this season so far.

Current Record: 28-7 (9-5 in SEC)

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 10

Texas A&M looks like a legitimate national championship threat at this point. The Aggies are 28-7 on the year and 9-5 in the SEC, two wins behind Georgia in league standings. They beat No. 2 Texas 9-8 and 11-4 in Jim Schlossnagle’s return to College Station this past weekend, with the finale called off due to weather. Texas A&M is hoping to continue the momentum this weekend on the road at LSU.

Current Record: 25-13 (8-7 in SEC)

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 16

Arkansas was in major need of a bounce-back weekend in the SEC, and it got one this past weekend on the road at No. 8 Alabama. The Razorbacks came away with a sweep behind 7-5, 15-6 and 3-2 victories, putting them back above .500 in SEC play at 8-7. If Arkansas continues to play how they played in Tuscaloosa, they’ll be a serious threat in the postseason. They host No. 5 Georgia this weekend.

College Baseball National Championship Odds Continued

© Cyndi Chambers/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Florida State +3500

Florida +3500

Alabama +4000

Oklahoma +4000

Virginia +4000

Coastal Carolina +4500

Ole Miss +4500

Tennessee +5000

Oregon State +5000

Clemson +5000

Oregon +5000

Louisville +5000

Wake Forest +5000

Kentucky +5000

Arizona State +5000

USC +5000

West Virginia +5000

The next group of teams in BetMGM’s odds to win the national championship are Vanderbilt, NC State and Miami. They all sit at +6000 entering Week 10.

DISCLAIMER: This site is 100% for entertainment purposes only and does not involve real money betting.

The content provided in this article is intended for entertainment purposes only. All views and opinions expressed are the authors and reflect their individual perspectives on sports, betting, and related topics. This content should not be considered professional betting advice or the official views of On3. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know is experiencing issues related to gambling, seek help from a licensed health professional. This blog is not liable for any losses, damages, or consequences resulting from betting activities.

Bets and betting odds data are powered by BetMGM. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (available in the US), Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (KS), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-270-7117 (MI), Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY). Must be 21+. Visit BetMGM.com for terms and conditions. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements.