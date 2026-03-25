National Championship Odds: College World Series favorites see changes after Week 6
Week 6 of college baseball’s regular season was an eventful one. We saw a no-hitter from Alabama’s Tyler Fay, South Carolina moving on from Paul Manieri mid-weekend, and plenty of upsets. Now, BetMGM has updated its odds to win the National Championship at the College World Series.
Conference play is moving along, with most leagues now at least two weekends in. This past weekend, we saw four matchups between two ranked teams. No. 5 Auburn hosted No. 2 Texas, No. 9 Virginia hosted No. 24 Wake Forest, No. 11 Florida State hosted No. 10 NC State, and No. 23 Texas A&M hosted No. 7 Georgia.
On Monday, On3 released our second Field of 64 projections of the 2026 season. The path to the College World Series is shaping up to be a fun one. Here are the favorites to win it, per BetMGM.
Odds and records last updated entering Wednesday (3/25)
Texas +650
Current Record: 20-4 (4-2 in SEC)
Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 2
Texas currently sits at 20-4 overall and 4-2 in SEC play, and looks like one of the favorites to come out of the SEC this year. The Longhorns just won a hard-fought road series at No. 5 Auburn, their second SEC series win in as many weeks. This week, they’ll host No. 8 Oklahoma in a rivalry matchup. To this point, they come in as BetMGM’s favorite to win it all.
UCLA +700
Current Record: 22-2 (9-0 in Big Ten)
Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 1
UCLA comes in with the second-best odds to win the College World Series for yet another week, according to BetMGM. It has lost just twice on the season, and is unbeaten through three weekends of Big Ten play following this past weekend’s sweep over Maryland. The Bruins will be on the road this weekend for the second time in league play, facing Iowa.
Georgia Tech +900
Current Record: 19-5 (6-3 in ACC)
Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 3
Georgia Tech has played in three ACC series this season and has gone 2-1 in each of them. Most recently, the Yellow Jackets took two out of three on the road against Pitt, improving to 6-3 in league play. Georgia Tech lost a tough midweek game last week against Auburn, another favorite to win it all. This weekend, it hosts No. 14 NC State.
LSU +950
Current Record: 17-9 (2-4 in SEC)
Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: Unranked
LSU is 17-9 overall, 2-4 in SEC play and 6-8 in its last 14 games. Still, the Tigers have the fourth-best odds to win the national championship. They’ve gone 1-2 in each of their first two SEC weekends, though this weekend against No. 8 Oklahoma was much closer. LSU won the opener 7-1 before losing 4-2 and 4-3 the next two days. The talent is still there, and the defending national champions aren’t out of it just yet.
Mississippi State +1300
Current Record: 21-4 (4-2 in SEC)
Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 6
Mississippi State might be right there with Texas among the favorites in the SEC this season. The Bulldogs are 21-4 overall, 4-2 in SEC play, and looked just as good as UCLA when they faced off earlier in the year. After a clean sweep of Vanderbilt this past weekend, Mississippi State dominated No. 11 Southern Miss in a 12-0 win on Tuesday.
Georgia +1500
Current Record: 20-6 (4-2 in SEC)
Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 7
Georgia’s currently on a two-game losing streak, but it still looks the part as one of the College World Series favorites. The Bulldogs won their second straight series to begin SEC play, taking two out of three on the road against No. 23 Texas A&M this past weekend. Sunday’s game didn’t go as planned in an 18-5 loss, and Georgia then lost 10-7 against Kennesaw State on Tuesday.
Auburn +1800
Current Record: 20-4 (4-2 in SEC)
Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 5
Auburn fell just short against No. 2 Texas this past weekend, losing 7-6 on Saturday and 5-0 on Sunday after winning Friday’s series opener 4-3. Still, the Tigers are 20-4 overall and 4-2 in SEC play. Even in the loss, Auburn looked the part as a legitimate threat in the SEC and beyond. The Tigers will be on the road this weekend, taking on rival Alabama in Tuscaloosa.
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Arkansas +2000
Current Record: 19-7 (4-2 in SEC)
Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 4
Last week was a five-game week for Arkansas, and it won the first three pretty convincingly. After beating South Carolina 22-6 on Friday, the Gamecocks parted ways with Paul Manieri and the series took on a different feel. The Razorbacks held on to win 3-2 in extras on Saturday, but fell 9-4 in Sunday’s finale. There are some questions on this Arkansas team, but it is a threat to win it all this season. The Razorbacks host Florida this weekend.
North Carolina +2000
Current Record: 21-4-1 (6-3 in ACC)
Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 13
North Carolina has gotten back on track after its series loss to Virginia to open ACC play a couple of weeks ago. Now, the Tar Heels are looking like a threat to win the College World Series. They’ve won a tight series over Louisville this past weekend, winning 11-1 on Friday before a 2-0 loss on Saturday and a 7-6 victory on Sunday to clinch the series. They then won 9-1 against South Carolina in Charlotte on Tuesday. Next, they go to Notre Dame for a series against a red-hot Fighting Irish team.
Florida +2000
Current Record: 20-6 (3-3 in SEC)
Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: Unranked
Florida fell out of the rankings this week following a sweep at the hands of Alabama that included a no-hitter on Friday. Still, the Gators are viewed highly among the favorites to win a title. They’ve now swept a series and been swept to start SEC play, with a challenging trip to No. 4 Arkansas coming up this weekend.
National Championship, College World Series winner Odds continued
Oklahoma +3000
Florida State +3500
Texas A&M +3500
NC State +3500
Ole Miss +4000
Oregon +4000
Southern Miss +4000
Tennessee +4500
Vanderbilt +4500
Virginia +4500
Coastal Carolina +5000
Oregon State +5000
Clemson +5000
Louisville +5000
TCU +5000
Wake Forest +5000
Kentucky +5000
USC +5000
Among the teams in the next group of favorites to win the College World Series are Arizona State, UTSA, Miami and East Carolina, each holding +6600 odds.
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