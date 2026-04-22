National Championship Odds: Favorites to win College World Series shaken up after Week 10

Week 10 of college baseball is complete, and we’re onto Week 11. With just four weeks remaining in the regular season, BetMGM has updated its National Championship odds.

On3 released updated Field of 64 projections on Monday, and there were plenty of changes. Two new hosts emerged this week, with one being a top 16 seed for the first time this season. The SEC had seven hosts, followed by the ACC (4), Sun Belt (2), Big 12 (1), Big Ten (1) and Oregon State as an independent.

The SEC also leads the way in overall NCAA Tournament bids with 13. Six other conferences had multiple bids: the Big 12 (8), ACC (7), Big Ten (6), Conference USA (3), American (2), and Sun Belt (2).

There’s some notable movement and interesting teams included once again in this week’s National Championship odds. Here’s a full look at the favorites to win the College World Series.

Odds and records updated as of the morning of Wednesday, April 22

Current Record: 37-3 (21-0 in Big Ten)

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 1

UCLA is simply unstoppable right now. The Bruins are 37-3 overall on the season and have yet to lose a Big Ten game, sitting at 21-0 in league play. This past weekend, they hosted Minnesota and swept their seventh straight Big Ten weekend to further solidify themselves as the title favorite. UCLA has a non-conference weekend coming up against Sacramento State before rounding out its league schedule over the final three weeks.

© Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Current Record: 33-7 (16-5 in ACC)

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 3

For the first time this season, Georgia Tech stumbled over the weekend. It fell 5-2 on Friday at No. 3 North Carolina before being run-ruled in a 14-4 loss on Saturday to lose the series. The Yellow Jackets won 5-2 on Sunday to avoid the sweep, and still sit atop the ACC with a 16-5 league record. It’s not a surprise to see them still holding the second-best odds to win the national championship. They’ll host Wake Forest this weekend.

Current Record: 30-8 (11-6 in SEC)

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 4

Texas got back on track this past weekend after going 0-2 a weekend ago against Texas A&M. The Longhorns hosted No. 11 Alabama and came away with the series win behind 10-2 and 3-1 victories on Friday and Saturday. They fell 2-1 in Sunday’s finale, making them 11-6 in SEC play in 2026. Sitting in third place in the SEC, Texas remains one of the CWS favorites. The Longhorns will be at Vanderbilt this weekend.

Current Record: 31-10 (10-8 in SEC)

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 15

Mississippi State bounced back this weekend, and it was much needed. Coming into the week, the Bulldogs had lost six straight SEC games in a pair of weekend sweeps. They hit the road for a trip to South Carolina in Week 10, and picked up 5-3, 9-0 and 4-3 victories to get another sweep under their belt. Mississippi State is back above .500 in SEC play at 10-8, and it has the fourth-best national championship odds entering this weekend’s series against LSU.

Jun 17, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; LSU Tigers shortstop Steven Milam (4) singles in a run against the UCLA Bruins during the fourth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Current Record: 24-18 (6-12 in SEC)

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: Unranked

The defending College World Series winners are in danger of missing the NCAA Tournament. Still, LSU has the fifth-best odds to win it all in 2026 for BetMGM. The Tigers were swept at home this past weekend against No. 10 Texas A&M, making them 6-12 in SEC play and 0-6 in their last two weekends. Listed among the “Last Four Out” in On3’s Field of 64, just getting into the tournament will be a grind.

Current Record: 32-10 (13-5 in SEC)

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 5

Georgia still sits atop the SEC standings entering Week 11. The Bulldogs are 32-10 overall, 13-5 in SEC play and just took two out of three at No. 16 Arkansas this past weekend. Georgia lost a tough game against No. 3 Georgia Tech on Tuesday, falling 14-4 in a seven-inning run-rule. Still, the Bulldogs are viewed as a serious Omaha threat. Another big test awaits this weekend on the road at No. 17 Ole Miss.

Current Record: 31-7 (12-5 in SEC)

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 7

Texas A&M sits just one win behind Georgia atop the SEC, and it has played one less game. The Aggies are playing exceptionally well right now, having just swept LSU on the road this past weekend. They’ve now won seven SEC games in a row to reach 12-5 on the season, and are rapidly rising as a threat to win the College World Series. Texas A&M will hit the road this weekend for a series at No. 21 Florida.

Credit: Inside Carolina

Current Record: 34-7-1 (15-6 in ACC)

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 2

North Carolina showed it is a legitimate national championship contender this past weekend. The Tar Heels hosted No. 2 Georgia Tech and took the series behind a 5-2 win on Friday and a 14-4 run-rule on Saturday. After dropping Sunday’s finale, UNC sits at 15-6 in ACC play, one game behind Georgia Tech. The Heels will be on the road this weekend, traveling up the road to Duke starting on Thursday.

Current Record: 28-12 (10-8 in SEC)

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 11

Auburn was swept by Alabama in the final weekend of March, but it has gotten back on track since then. The Tigers have rattled off three SEC series wins in a row, most recently this past weekend at No. 7 Florida. Auburn fell 6-3 in the series opener before winning on Friday and Saturday to clinch the series. Now at 10-8 in SEC play, the Tigers look like a serious threat to win it all. They’ll host No. 14 Oklahoma this weekend.

Current Record: 28-14 (10-8 in SEC)

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 21

Florida won the opener this past weekend against No. 13 Auburn, but dropped the next two games to lose the series. The Gators now sit at 10-8 in SEC play, still a threat to go on a postseason run. They’ve also lost two midweek games in a row and three out of four after Tuesday’s loss against Jacksonville. Still in position to host, Florida is looking to get back on track this weekend with a massive series at home against No. 7 Texas A&M.

National Championship Odds continued

Oregon State Athletics PC – Dax Whitney

Oregon State +3000

Ole Miss +3000

Arkansas +3500

Florida State +3500

Coastal Carolina +4000

Alabama +4000

Oklahoma +4000

Virginia +4000

Tennessee +5000

NC State +5000

USC +5000

West Virginia +5000

Wake Forest +6000

Miami +6000

Vanderbilt +6600

Kentucky +6600

Arizona State +6600

UTSA +6600

Clemson, Oregon, TCU, Southern Miss, UCF and Nebraska are all next in line in BetMGM’s national championship odds. Each of those teams currently sits at +8000 to win it all.

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