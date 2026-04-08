National Championship Odds: Favorites to win College World Series updated after Week 8

Week 8 of college baseball brought more upsets and ranked series matchups. As we enter the 9th weekend, BetMGM has updated its odds to win the National Championship.

The path to the College World Series looks like it’s going to be a fun one. In On3’s latest Field of 64, published on Monday, there was one new regional host and a ton of changes around the NCAA Tournament bubble.

Last weekend, 10 top 25 teams lost their series. Seven of those came in ranked series, leading to two new teams and a ton of movement in this week’s D1Baseball top 25 rankings.

Here’s how BetMGM’s National Championship odds look as we get ready to kick off another weekend of college baseball. Another great week should be on tap.

Odds and records as of Wednesday, April 8, at 11 a.m. ET

Current Record: 30-2 (15-0 in Big Ten)

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 1

As expected, UCLA remains the favorite to win the College World Series through eight weeks. The Bruins are 30-2 overall, 15-0 in Big Ten play and on a 24-game winning streak. This past weekend, they picked up their most impressive traditional weekend series win yet, sweeping rival No. 12 USC. To this point in the season, there is a gap between UCLA and the rest of the country.

Current Record: 27-5 (9-3 in SEC)

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 2

Texas’ series at South Carolina was tighter than most expected it to be, but they still came away with the series win despite losing the opener. The Longhorns are now 27-5 overall and 9-3 in SEC play, putting them second in SEC standings and just behind UCLA in odds to win the national championship. The next two weeks will test Texas, as it will play Texas A&M and Alabama the next two weekends.

© Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Current Record: 27-5 (12-3 in ACC)

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 3

Georgia Tech is on a serious roll right now. It is winners of nine consecutive games and it went on the road and swept California this past weekend. The Yellow Jackets are 27-5 overall on the season and 12-3 in the ACC entering Week 9. Their biggest test yet awaits this weekend, as No. 5 Florida State will be in town for a series with massive implications.

Current Record: 26-7 (7-5)

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 9

Mississippi State entered this past weekend on a nine-game winning streak, but dropped its next three in a series sweep at the hands of No. 5 Georgia. Still, these Bulldogs sit just ahead of their counterparts in odds to win it all. Mississippi State is 26-7 on the season, and 7-5 in SEC play. They’re looking to get back on track this weekend at home against Tennessee.

Current Record: 22-12 (6-6 in SEC)

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 24

LSU is back in the rankings this week, and it remains one of BetMGM’s favorites to win the national championship. The defending champions went on the road this past weekend and took the series from Tennessee, improving to 6-6 in SEC play. The Tigers are back on the road this weekend, taking on Ole Miss in another important series.

Georgia infielder and outfielder Tre Phelps (1) during Georgia’s game against Samford at Foley Field in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. (Conor Dillon/UGAAA)

Current Record: 28-6 (10-2 in SEC)

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 4

After a 28-3 midweek win over Presbyterian on Tuesday, Georgia is on an eight-game winning streak heading into its series this weekend against Florida. The Bulldogs just picked up a massive series sweep at then-No. 4 Mississippi State last weekend, and currently sit 28-6 overall and alone atop the SEC with a 10-2 league record. They’re emerging as a serious threat to win it all.

Current Record: 22-10 (6-6 in SEC)

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 15

Auburn stumbled two weekends ago in a sweep by Alabama, and last Tuesday, it fell 13-3 to No. 3 Georgia Tech for its fourth straight loss. The Tigers bounced back this past weekend against No. 17 Arkansas, though, taking two out of three. They won 10-2 and 8-3 on Thursday and Saturday with a 3-2 loss on Friday. Auburn lost 15-4 this Tuesday to Jacksonville State, but is holding steady around this range for odds to win the national championship. They host Kentucky this weekend.

Current Record: 28-5-1 (11-4 in ACC)

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 6

After North Carolina went 1-2 in its first ACC series against Virginia, it sits at 10-2 in league games since then. That puts the Tar Heels at 11-4 on the year and 28-5-1 overall after Tuesday’s win over Charlotte. In an ACC that’s heavy at the top but wide open everywhere else, UNC is in a good position to continue stacking up wins. The Heels will be on the road at Clemson this weekend.

Florida State freshman Hunter Carns watches the ball leave his bat. (Gene Williams/Warchant)

Current Record: 24-8 (9-3 in ACC)

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 5

Florida State lost on Tuesday night against rival Florida 4-3, but is still on an incredible roll. The Seminoles look like a serious national championship contender. This past weekend, they went on the road and took two out of three at No. 10 Virginia. FSU is currently 24-8 overall and 9-3 in ACC play. This week, they’ll get their biggest test yet over the weekend at No. 3 Georgia Tech.

Current Record: 25-7 (7-5 in SEC)

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: No. 18

Texas A&M lost on Tuesday night at Texas State, but is playing well right now. The Aggies have won eight of their last 10 games and have won two consecutive SEC series after taking two of three against Vanderbilt this past weekend. As it continues to inch higher and higher, Texas A&M looks like a real College World Series threat. This weekend, the Aggies host No. 2 Texas.

Current Record: 25-9 (7-5 in SEC)

Current D1Baseball Top 25 Ranking: Unranked

Florida’s season has been a rollercoaster. The Gators started SEC play by sweeping South Carolina, and were then swept at Alabama. They then swept Arkansas on the road, but went 1-3 last week with a series loss to Ole Miss. On Tuesday, they knocked off rival No. 5 Florida State 4-3 on the road. Florida is 25-9 overall and 7-5 in the SEC, and looks like an Omaha threat when they’re on. This weekend, they’re on the road at No. 4 Georgia.

National Championship Odds: College World Series favorites continued

Alabama SS Justin Lebron (Cyndi Chambers / Imagn Images)

Arkansas +2500

Coastal Carolina +3000

Oklahoma +4000

Virginia +4000

Ole Miss +4500

Tennessee +5000

Oregon State +5000

Clemson +5000

Alabama +5000

Oregon +5000

Louisville +5000

Kentucky +5000

Arizona State +5000

Southern Miss +5000

USC +5000

West Virginia +5000

Vanderbilt +6000

NC State +6000

Miami +6000

Notre Dame +6000

Teams next on the list of favorites to win the College World Series are UCF, TCU, Wake Forest, Dallas Baptist and UTSA, each with +8000 odds.

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