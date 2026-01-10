National championship odds: Opening point spread released for Indiana vs. Miami, How to Watch

The final game of the 2025-26 college football season is set. On Jan. 19, 1-seed Indiana will square off against 10-seed Miami in the College Football Playoff National Championship at Hard Rock Stadium.

According to BetMGM, Indiana is a 7.5-point favorite against Miami. The over/under for the game is set at 48.5 points. Additionally, the Hoosiers are -300 money-line favorites.

The two programs have only met twice before. The Hoosiers and Hurricanes have each won one game in their all-time series. They last met in 1966 when Miami defeated Indiana 14-7.

How to watch Indiana vs. Miami

Time: Jan. 19 — 7:30 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Location: Hard Rock Stadium — Miami, FL

Miami will have home-field advantage in the national championship game. Hard Rock Stadium was chosen as the 2025 National Championship game venue back in 2022.

While Hurricanes fans will undoubtedly flock to their familiar territory, Indiana fans will find ways to squeeze into the stadium. After all, the Hoosiers haven’t let their fanbase down yet this season.

Indiana is entering the national championship game with a 15-0 record. On Friday, the Hoosiers dominated Oregon 56-22 in the Peach Bowl. In contrast, Miami squeaked out a win over Ole Miss in the Fiesta Bowl after quarterback Carson Beck scored a touchdown in the final minute of the game.

Of course, Miami won’t be worried about its previous outings when it takes the field on Jan. 19. Miami has the opportunity to win its first national title since 2019, while Indiana could win its first in program history.

The two powerhouse teams will clash at 7:30 p.m. ET on Jan. 19. The highly-anticipated showdown will air live on ESPN.

