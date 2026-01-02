National Championship odds: Ranking betting favorites after College Football Playoff quarterfinals

The College Football Playoff quarterfinals are in the books. Four teams remain in contention for a national title as the dust settles on New Year’s Day.

Indiana will face Oregon after the Big Ten teams sent Alabama and Texas Tech home. Meanwhile, Miami upset the reigning champions in Ohio State, and Georgia was eliminated by Ole Miss in grand fashion to cap off a wild slate of four games over the past two days.

Who has the best chance to stand tall at the end of it all? BetMGM Sportsbook has us covered. They ranked the betting favorites remaining in the CFP ahead of the semifinals. Check out the odds below.

The top-seeded team in the CFP made another statement on Thursday. Indiana beat Alabama by 35 points, behind a borderline perfect performance on both sides of the football. A sentence you would’ve never thought could be written as a college football fan.

Next up for the Hoosiers is Oregon in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. They already have a win over the Ducks this season, as Fernando Mendoza and company went into Eugene and defeated their Big Ten rival in October.

Oregon dominated Texas Tech in the Capital One Orange Bowl. The Ducks were in control from the first whistle, sending the Red Raiders packing without scoring a point in their first CFP appearance. It marked the first win for Dan Lanning in the 12-team playoff and a bit of revenge after being eliminated as the top-seeded team last year.

Now, Oregon has to avenge its only loss of the season if it wants to advance to the national title game. They fell by 10 at home the last time they faced Indiana on Oct. 11. We’ll see what they have for the Hoosiers in the semifinals.

Trinidad Chambliss has become a star right in front of our eyes. The transfer quarterback from Division II Ferris State is a sensation, proving it once again by leading the Rebels to the semifinals via wins over Tulane and Georgia.

The latter was even more impressive considering the immense scrutiny with Lane Kiffin jetting for LSU at the end of November. Pete Golding and Ole Miss will now look to get beyond Miami in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 8 to compete for a national title.

Carson Beck won’t get his chance at revenge against Georgia like many thought after he led Miami to a win over Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl. The veteran transfer quarterback has led the Hurricanes to two major wins in the CFP, first over Texas A&M and then against the defending champions of the sport in the Buckeyes.

Miami is rejuvenated and ready for war against Ole Miss in the Fiesta Bowl. This was far from a matchup on everyone’s bingo card ahead of the CFP, but the Rebels and the Hurricanes should provide an awesome game next Thursday.

