National Title Odds: Early Top 25 betting favorites for 2027 College Football Playoff National Champions

In a remarkable story, the Indiana Hoosiers are national champions. IU is the sport’s first first-time national champion since Steve Spurrier’s bunch in Gainesville won in 1996. The expanded College Football Playoff has brought plenty of new faces into the fold, none producing a better story than Indiana.

And while the celebration from Miami rages on, BetMGM is already focused on next season. The 2027 national championship game will take place in Las Vegas. Odds for who will eventually lift the CFP trophy have been released.

The team celebrating this time last season is now favorites to go out there and win the whole thing in 2027. Ohio State crashed out early in the College Football Playoff after losing the Big Ten championship but everyone expects them to be back.

Julian Sayin and Jeremiah Smith are the two big names for the Buckeyes. Both will be among the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy, hoping for another offensive explosion in Columbus.

Notre Dame QB CJ Carr (13) is already getting a head start this month on coach Marcus’ Freeman’s 2026 Irish team.

Notre Dame felt as if it got snubbed on Selection Sunday. After not getting into the 12-team field at the last moment, the Fighting Irish instantly set their sights on a revenge tour.

Head coach Marcus Freeman hopes some quarterback continuity with CJ Carr will help moving forward. Mix in some nice acquisitions through the NCAA transfer portal and the Irish will be right back in the mix.

Outside of the national title game itself, arguably the biggest recent news in college football was Dante Moore‘s decision. Moore will return to Oregon for another campaign, forgoing an opportunity to be potentially a top-five selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Oregon has only spent two seasons in the Big Ten, finding a great amount of success. Still, there are hurdles to overcome for the Ducks to finally break through on the national stage.

The Arch Manning hype is going to be prevalent once again this offseason. Manning finished the year strong and Steve Sarkisian found a way to upgrade the skill positions around him.

On paper, Texas is going to appear to be among the elite of the elites. As of Jan. 19, BetMGM lists the Longhorns joint-second with two others who could get similar designations.

The now-reigning national champions check in at No. 5 on the list. Things are going to look a whole lot different in Bloomington, at least from a roster standpoint. Curt Cignetti will still be running the show and history (and Cignetti himself) tells us he wins.

Only two programs have gone back-to-back since the BCS began nearly three decades ago. Indiana hopes to become the third, continuing the momentum in Bloomington.

Kirby Smart has continued to dominate the SEC, winning two straight conference titles. Georgia has struggled once getting into the College Football Playoff action during the 12-team era, though.

Even so, the Dawgs will always be high on this kind of list with Smart in charge of the program. Georgia’s roster is as loaded as anybody’s, meaning plenty will pick them to watch the confetti fall.

Year Two of Kalen DeBoer brought some progress in the post-Nick Saban era. Making the SEC Championship and winning a CFP game were a right step in the direction. Expectations in Tuscaloosa are just different, though.

Alabama will go into the offseason with plenty of questions, mainly who will be the program’s starting quarterback. However, BetMGM is still backing the Crimson Tide at +1500.

If anybody has the ability to revamp a program quickly like Indiana, it might be LSU. The portal king now calls Baton Rouge home, with Lane Kiffin taking over. Now, LSU is instantly among the title favorites early on.

Kiffin is going to be relying heavily on the transfer portal. LSU’s roster is going to look nearly unrecognizable from the Texas Bowl just a few weeks ago. And maybe for the better, needing to inject something different to bring the Tigers back.

Texas Tech is among the new kids on the block. Joey McGuire and people in the program have really bought into college football’s modern landscape. In just one offseason, one of the best defensive fronts in the sport got built.

The Red Raiders have no plans of slowing down. Nobody else inside the Big 12 even cracks the top 20 of odds, signaling who the clear favorite to win the automatic bid is.

At one point this season, Texas A&M looked as good as anybody to be in Indiana’s spot. Mike Elko put together an elite defense, while Marcel Reed looked like a Heisman Trophy candidate. A special season in College Station, replicating the success is now on everybody’s minds.

Some coaching changes do take place, with Collin Klein leaving for the Kansas State job. But Elko running the show has to give Aggies everywhere confidence.

