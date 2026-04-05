National title odds: Opening point spread released for Michigan vs. UConn, How to Watch

The national title odds are set for the matchup between Michigan and UConn. It promises to be a thrilling championship game, based on what the experts in Las Vegas are projecting.

Michigan opens as a 7.5-point favorite over UConn, according to lines listed by BetMGM. Meanwhile, the over/under has been set at 145.5 points.

UConn was the first of the two teams to secure its place in the national title game on Saturday evening. Coach Dan Hurley‘s squad knocked out Illinois with a 71-62 victory, reaching the national title game for the third time in the last four years.

No stranger to being on this stage, how the Huskies hold up against one of the nation’s top teams in the Wolverines will be fascinating. Michigan has cruised through the NCAA Tournament to date and made short work of Arizona in the semifinal, perhaps the reason the national title odds are the way they are.

Both teams, though, will enter with plenty of confidence. As noted, they’ve taken very different routes to get there.

UConn dispatched Duke with a game-winning shot by Braylon Mullins as time ticked down. That thrilling result sent the team to the Final Four.

Michigan, on the other hand, has decimated its opponents. The Wolverines have yet to have a game in the NCAA Tournament decided by single digits.

How to watch Michigan vs. UConn

Time: April 6 — 8:50 p.m. ET

Channel: TBS/TNT/truTV

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium — Indianapolis, IN

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