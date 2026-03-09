National Title Odds: Ranking Top 25 betting favorites after regular season ends in college basketball

March Madness is here, and oddsmakers are getting their ducks in a row. With the regular season complete, BetMGM updated its national title odds.

Similar to last season, the top teams in the country are elite. It’s difficult to see squads like Duke and Michigan suffering early exits. Nonetheless, March is capable of providing the most unexpected surprises.

Daring fans will have to adjust their bets accordingly. With 25 teams to cover, let’s dive into BetMGM’s latest national title odds.

Duke enters postseason at 29-2 and 17-1 in the ACC, with the nation’s best point differential at +20.4. Simply put, the Blue Devils are nothing short of a powerhouse.

The team certainly didn’t show any signs of weakness either in its final two games of the regular season, with wins over in-state rivals NC State and North Carolina. Duke is led by star freshman Cameron Boozer, who leads the team in scoring (22.7), rebounding (10.2) and assists (4.1),

(Photo by Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images)

Michigan finished the regular season 29-2 and 19-1 in the Big Ten, the league’s best mark since Indiana’s undefeated 1975-76 conference run. With a win over Michigan State in its regular-season finale, the Wolverines secured the Big Ten regular-season title.

Few teams, if any, in March Madness will have answers for Yaxel Lendeborg, who averages 14.7 points per game. Of course, Lendeborg is only piece of an extremely deep unit; a unit that is poised to make a run for Michigan’s first national title since 1989.

If any team is prepared for the challenges of postseason play, it’s Arizona. The Wildcats boast 15 Quad 1 wins this season, which is tied for the most in the nation.

Arizona concluded its regular season with a comeback win over Colorado. In the triumph, guard Brayden Burries erupted for a season-high 31 points, including 22 in the second half.

Florida may have more momentum than any team in the country right now. The Gators won the SEC regular-season title outright after rattling off 11 wins to close out their regular season.

Florida’s front court is a beast few teams can tame. With Rueben Chinyelu, Alex Condon and Thomas Haugh leading the way, Florida is averaging a nation-high 45.5 rebounds per outing. Those second-chance opportunities will serve Florida well in the NCAA Tournament.

Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Houston was a few bounces away from winning the national championship last season. Now, the Cougars know what’s necessary to win it all and they plan to pounce on the opportunity.

Houston’s success will largely depend on first-year Kingston Flemings, who is averaging 16.5 points and 5.4 assists per game. If Flemings catches fire in the postseason, there’s no limit to Houston’s potential.

It’s difficult to discuss national championship odds without bringing up UConn’s recent track record. The Huskies won the national title in both 2023 and 2024, and this season they finished 27-4 overall and 17-3 in Big East play.

Even after a 68-62 loss to Marquette in the regular-season finale, UConn still owns one of the strongest recent postseason pedigrees in the sport. Head coach Dan Hurley will aim to put his experience to good use in March Madness.

The Fighting Illini haven’t received as much attention as some of the other teams on this list, but they’re just as dangerous. Illinois is averaging 84.5 points per outing and has one of the best offensive cast of characters in the country.

Of course, Keaton Wagler serves in Illinois’ starring role. He is averaging a team-high 17.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists per outing, while shooting 41% from downtown.

Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

If defense wins championships, Iowa State fans have a lot to be excited about in the NCAA Tournament. The Cyclones only allow 65.7 points per game, and squeeze 15.3 turnovers a night out of their opponents.

On offense, Milan Momcilovic is paving the way. The 6-foot-8 junior is averaging a team-high 17.0 points per game while shooting an efficient 51.5% from the field.

Kansas has battled inconsistency this season. However, it’s impossible to ignore the Jayhawks’ résumé, which includes heir victories over Arizona and Houston.

Most recently, Kansas rolled to a 104-85 win over Kansas State in its regular-season finale, a result that at restored some momentum to the Jayhawks as charge into the postseason. Darryn Peterson posted 27 points in the win.

Michigan State is downright gritty, and nobody on the team’s roster embodies their spirit more than Jeremy Fears Jr. The electric guard is averaging 15.5 points and a nation-leading 9.1 assists per game,

Jaxon Kohler has been outstanding as well. He finished with 23 points in MSU’s regular-season finale against Michigan. The Spartans don’t lack the toughness necessary to make a run in March.

11. Purdue (+5,000)

12. Gonzaga (+5,500)

14. Arkansas (+6,600)

14. Virginia (+6,600)

16. Alabama (+8,000)

16. Nebraska (+8,000)

17. Louisville (+9,000)

20. St. John’s (+10,000)

20. Tennessee (+10,000)

20. Vanderbilt (+10,000)

22. Kentucky (+22,500)

22. Wisconsin (+22,500)

25. Texas Tech (+25,000)

25. North Carolina (+25,000)

25. Iowa (+25,000)

