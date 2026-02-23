National Title Odds: Ranking Top 25 betting favorites after turbulent weekend of college basketball

The latest national title odds in college basketball are in after Week 16 of the regular season. All odds are courtesy of BetMGM.

We had some shakeups across polls, including a new No. 1 in the AP Poll. That’s just college basketball, folks!

So without further ado, let’s dive into the latest national title odds. We’ll start with the favorite across the sport.

Michigan is still the national title favorite, despite losing to Duke over the weekend. While the Blue Devils surpassed them in the polls, the Wolverines are the betting favorite.

If you look at the landscape of the Big Ten, Michigan is only one of two teams in the top 10 amongst the betting favorites here. They’re 25-2 on the season.

Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Duke beat Michigan but is still not the favorite to win the national title based on the odds. Still, this certainly seems like a year that the Blue Devils can win it all under Jon Scheyer.

Cameron Boozer led the way in the win with 18 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. Duke is well balanced, but it seems like they’ll go as far as the star freshman will take them.

Arizona beat Hosuton head to head to make their mark i the national title race. They are currently No. 3 in the latest odds.

In the latest win, a 73-66 triumph, Anthony Dell’Orso put up 22 points and three rebounds. Arizona is now 25-2.

Houston meanwhile has longer odds than the Wildcats. But, Kelvin Sampson’s crew is still one of the favorites for the national title amongst the rest of the country.

Kingston Flemings led the team in scoring with 17 points, eight rebounds and four assists. The Cougars now stand at 23-4.

(Petre Thomas-Imagn Images)

Florida had an impressive win on the road to stay in the top 10 of the national title odds. Even though Ole Miss is below .500, the Gators took it to them 94-75. But they’re a distant fifth compared to the top four.

Alex Condon led the way with 24 points, four rebounds and six assists in the victory. Urban Klavzar added 15 points, two rebounds and one assist.

Iowa State is still in the top 10 teams that are national title contenders, despite a loss to BYU. The Cougars ran away from the Cyclones 79-69.

In the loss, Tamin Lipsey led the scoring with 19 points, five rebounds and three assists. Jamarion Bateman added 14 points and a rebound.

Illinois has intriguing national title odds despite its loss to UCLA on the road in overtime. The metrics were impressed with the effort it seems as they were still in the AP Poll Top 10 as well.

In the 95-94 loss at the buzzer, Keaton Wagler had 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Tomislav Ivisic added 16 points, six rebounds and two assists.

Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

UConn is still a national title contender, which would be their third in four years under Dan Hurley. The Huskies beat Villanova on the road 73-63.

Alex Karaban led balanced effort with 12 points, five rebounds and two assists. Tarris Reed Jr. had 11 points, six rebounds and three assists.

Purdue stayed in the top 10 teams with the best national title odds with a 93-64 win over Indiana, dominating the Hoosiers. The in-state rivalry was pretty one sided on Friday night.

Trey Kaufman-Renn led the way for the Boilermakers as he put up 20 points, six rebounds and five assists. Fletcher Loyer and Omer Mayer each added 18 points in the win.

Kansas is still a national title contender. That’s right, even with an 84-68 loss to Cincinnati at home on Saturday.

Flory Bidunga had 18 points, 12 rebounds and three assists in the loss. Darryn Peterson added 17 points, four rebounds and one assist.

National Title Odds Top 25 after Week 16

11. Gonzaga (+4,000)

12. Arkansas (+5,000)

13. St. John’s (+5,000)

14. Michigan State (+5,000)

15. Alabama (+6,600)

16. Louisville (+6,600)

17. Tennessee (+6,600)

18. Vanderbilt (+6,600)

19. Nebraska (+6,600)

20. BYU (+8,000)

21. Virginia (+8,000)

22. North Carolina (+10,000)

23. Kentucky (+12,500)

24. Wisconsin (+12,500)

25. Texas Tech (15,000)

DISCLAIMER: This site is 100% for entertainment purposes only and does not involve real money betting.

The content provided in this article is intended for entertainment purposes only. All views and opinions expressed are the authors and reflect their individual perspectives on sports, betting, and related topics. This content should not be considered professional betting advice or the official views of On3. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know is experiencing issues related to gambling, seek help from a licensed health professional. This blog is not liable for any losses, damages, or consequences resulting from betting activities.

Bets and betting odds data are powered by BetMGM. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (available in the US), Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (KS), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-270-7117 (MI), Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY). Must be 21+. Visit BetMGM.com for terms and conditions. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements.