National Title Odds: Ranking Top 25 betting favorites after Week 10 of college basketball

The latest national title odds in college basketball are in after Week 8 of the regular season. All odds are courtesy of BetMGM.

We are into the new calendar year of 2026 and conference play, so a lot of basketball is happening! The odds have shifted now that we see highly anticipated games.

So without further ado, let’s dive into the latest national title odds. We’ll start with the favorite across the sport.

Michigan fell from the ranks of the unbeaten but are still tops in the national title odds. The Wolverines had a back and forth affair with Wisconsin at home, but fell 91-88.

Elliot Cadeau had 19 points, three rebounds and three assists in the loss. Morez Johnson Jr. added 18 points, four rebounds and two assists.

The Wildcats are still undefeated and No. 1 in the AP Poll, but second in the national title odds. Arizona is 16-0 on the season following an 86-73 win over TCU on the road Saturday.

Koa Peat had 20 points, seven rebounds and three assists in the win. Jaden Bradley and Anthony Dell’Orso each had 17 points as they held off a second half comeback.

The Huskies stayed high up the national title odds after another win. UConn is now 16-1 on the season as they search for a third national title in four years in two months.

Braylon Mullins had 16 points, seven rebounds and three assists in the win. Alex Karaban had 15 points and five rebounds as well.

The Cyclones are still undefeated this season! They’re still in the top four amongst the national title favorites at the midway point of the season.

Iowa State beat Oklahoma State 83-71, led by Joshua Jefferson putting up 19 points, five rebounds and five assists. Milan Momcilovic added 18 points and four rebounds.

Duke is in the top five of the national title odds after they beat SMU 82-75. They are now 15-1 on the season.

Isaiah Evans led the way with 21 points, two rebounds and one assist. Cameron Boozer added 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Purdue kept up its high scoring ability in a 93-85 win over Penn State at home Saturday. They’re now 15-1 on the season and within striking distance of the national title odds.

Braden Smith put up 26 points, one rebound and 14 assists in the win. Oscar Cluff added 23 points, seven rebounds and two assists.

Houston ran through Baylor on Saturday to improve to 15-1 on the season. Kelvin Sampson’s crew is a deserving top 10 team in the national title odds to this point. Can they finally get over the hump?

Emanuel Sharp put up 17 points, five rebounds and two assists in the 77-55 win. Joseph Tugler had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Gonzaga’s resume isn’t up to some of the other national title contenders, but they are rolling through their schedule and now 17-1 on the season. The Bulldogs beat Santa Clara 89-77 at home on Thursday.

Graham Ike had 34 points and 11 rebounds in the win. Emmanuel Innocenti added 13 points, four rebounds and one assist.

Vanderbilt jumped into the top 10 of the national title odds with an SEC win over LSU on Saturday. The Commodores built a 14-point lead and won 84-73.

Tyler Tanner had 20 points, three rebounds and three assists. Tyler Nickel added 19 points, 10 rebounds and one assist.

Last year’s champions could very well win back to back national titles right? They still have good odds to compete at that level.

Despite the 11-5 record, the Gators beat a ranked Tennessee team 91-67 at home Saturday. Boogie Fland led the way with 23 points, three rebounds and five assists.

11. Illinois (+2,500)

12. BYU (+3,000)

13. Texas Tech (+3,000)

14. Louisville (+3,300)

15. Michigan State (+4,000)

16. Nebraska (+4,000)

17. Kansas (+4,500)

18. Arkansas (+5,000)

19. Alabama (+5,000)

20. North Carolina (+5,000)

21. Tennessee (+6,000)

22. Kentucky (+10,000)

23. Virginia (+10,000)

24. St. John’s (+12,500)

25. Baylor (+15,000)

