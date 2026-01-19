National Title Odds: Ranking Top 25 betting favorites after Week 11 of college basketball

The latest national title odds in college basketball are in after Week 11 of the regular season. All odds are courtesy of BetMGM.

We are into the new calendar year of 2026 and conference play, so a lot of basketball is happening! The odds have shifted now that we see highly anticipated games.

So without further ado, let’s dive into the latest national title odds. We’ll start with the favorite across the sport.

The Wolverines remain the national title favorites after Week 11. Michigan beat Oregon 81-71 over the weekend to improve to 16-1 on the season.

Are they the best in the Big Ten? It’s loaded at the top as we’ll see with some other teams on the list. But right now, the odds favor Dusty May and crew.

Russell Lansford-Imagn Images

The Wildcats are still undefeated this season! How are they not the national title favorites? Well, BetMGM has them in a close second right now.

That doesn’t mean they aren’t really good. Perhaps Big Ten quality is a little better right now. Arizona beat UCF 84-77 on Saturday to improve to 18-0 on the season.

The Huskies improved to 18-1 on the season with a 64-62 win over Georgetown on the road Saturday. They are a distant third in the national title odds as it stands now.

Tarris Reed Jr. put up 15 points, 11 rebounds and one assist in the win. Silas Demary Jr. added 12 points, four rebounds and five assists.

Purdue is tied with UConn in the national title odds following their latest win. The Boilermakers beat USC 69-64 on the road Saturday to improve to 17-1.

Braden Smith led the way with 22 points, four rebounds and five assists. Oscar Cluff added 19 points, six rebounds and four assists in the latest win.

Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Houston is always in the national title running it seems. They round out the top five of BetMGM’s latest list following the weekend.

The Cougars beat Arizona State 103-73 on Sunday to improve to 17-1. Kingston Flemings led the way with 20 points, four rebounds and eight assists.

Duke dominated on Saturday, beating Stanford 80-50 on the road. The Blue Devils are 17-1 on the season and ranked 6th in the AP Poll as well as the national title odds.

Can’t you picture Jon Scheyer and Duke winning it all? BetMGM certainly can so the train keeps rolling.

Iowa State was upset by Cincinnati over the weekend so their national title odds dropped after the weekend. They are still in the top 10 though.

Moving forward, they’ll take on UCF at home and don’t have a ranked opponent until Houston on February 16th. Time to beef up the resume!

Stephen Brashear, Imagn Images

Gonzaga travelled to Seattle to beat the Redhawks 71-50 and improve to 19-1 on the season. Can the Bulldogs finally win the national title this year?

They don’t have the schedule pedigree of other teams, but this is a legitimate contender. We’ll see how the tournament treats them in two months.

The defending national champions beat Vanderbilt and knocked them from the top 10 over the weekend. The Gators are back in the national title odds top 10.

THey have a tough stretch coming up, including Alabama and Georgia over the coming weeks. But Todd Golden and crew are in the thick of things.

Illinois rounds out the top 10 of the national title odds this week. They beat Minnesota Saturday 77-67 to improve to 15-3 on the season.

Zvonimir Ivisic put up 18 points and nine rebounds in just 18 minutes. Keaton Wagler added 17 points, four rebounds and five assists.

Top 25 National Title Odds after Week 11 of college basketball

11. Vanderbilt (+2,500)

12. BYU (+3,000)

13. Kansas (+3,000)

14. Michigan State (+3,500)

15. Nebraska (+3,500)

16. Texas Tech (+4,000)

17. Alabama (+5,000)

18. Louisville (+5,000)

19. Virginia (+5,000)

20. Arkansas (+8,000)

21. North Carolina (+8,000)

22. Kentucky (+10,000)

23. Tennessee (+10,000)

24. St. John’s (+12,500)

25. Baylor (+15,000)

DISCLAIMER: This site is 100% for entertainment purposes only and does not involve real money betting.

The content provided in this article is intended for entertainment purposes only. All views and opinions expressed are the authors and reflect their individual perspectives on sports, betting, and related topics. This content should not be considered professional betting advice or the official views of On3. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know is experiencing issues related to gambling, seek help from a licensed health professional. This blog is not liable for any losses, damages, or consequences resulting from betting activities.

Bets and betting odds data are powered by BetMGM. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (available in the US), Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (KS), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-270-7117 (MI), Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY). Must be 21+. Visit BetMGM.com for terms and conditions. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements.