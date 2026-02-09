National Title Odds: Ranking Top 25 betting favorites after Week 14 of college basketball

The latest national title odds in college basketball are in after Week 14 of the regular season. All odds are courtesy of BetMGM.

We had some shakeups across polls, including a sick UNC-Duke ending. That’s just college basketball folks!

So without further ado, let’s dive into the latest national title odds. We’ll start with the favorite across the sport.

Arizona improved to 23-0 on the season and remain the favorite to win the national title. They dominated Oklahoma State 84-47 at home.

Brayden Burries led the way with 15 points and eight rebounds. Jaden Bradley added 13 points, one rebound and four assists.

Michigan absolutely dominated Penn State on Thursday and followed it up with a double digit win over Ohio State. They’re No. 2 in the current national title odds.

Aday Mara led the way with 24 points, six rebounds and three rebounds, beating the Buckeyes. Yaxel Lendeborg put up a double-double with 14 points, 14 rebounds and three assists.

Duke is near the top of the national title odds this week despite a road loss to rival North Carolina. The Tar Heels are actually in the top 15 in terms of odds, so it’s a quality loss.

Losing on a buzzer beater hurts for sure, but it’s only Duke’s second loss of the year. Cameron Boozer had 24 points, 11 rebounds and two assists in the loss.

Houston stayed at No. 4 in the national title odds this week with a road win over BYU in Big 12 action. The Cougars won 77-66.

Kingston Flemings led the way with 19 points, five rebounds and five assists. Chris Cenac added 16 points and five rebounds.

UConn fell victim to St. John’s on Friday night, falling 81-72. Dan Hurley and crew stayed in the top 10 of the national title odds though as they look for their third title in four years.

Silas Demary Jr. put up 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Alex Karaban had 17 points, three rebounds and three assists.

Despite an overtime loss to Michigan State, Illinois is still a borderline top five contender for the national title, based on the odds. They lost 85-82 in an extra period in a back and forth affair.

David Mirkovic put up 18 points, six rebounds and six assists. Andrej Stojakovic added 17 points and seven rebounds.

The defending champions could win another national title based on the odds this week following a win over Texas A&M. The Gators dominated Saturday 86-67 on the road.

Thomas Haugh put up 22 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Isaiah Brown added 12 points and three rebounds.

Iowa State is still in contention for a national title, at least according to the latest odds. The Cyclones beat Big 12 foe Baylor 72-69.

Milan Momcilovic put up 21 points, five rebounds and one assist. Joshua Jefferson added 15 points, five rebounds and four assists.

The Jayhawks are in the thick of the national title odds following a 71-59 win over Utah Saturday. Kansas is now 18-5 on the season.

Flory Bidunga put up 17 points, 10 rebounds and three assists. Tre White added 16 points and six rebounds.

Purdue stayed in the top 10 of the national title odds following a 68-64 win over Oregon. The Boilermakers are now 19-4 on the season.

Fletcher Loyer put up 18 points, four rebounds and two assists. Braden Smith added 13 points, four rebounds and four assists.

National Title Odds after College Basketball Week 14

11. Nebraska (+2,500)

12. Gonzaga (+3,000)

13. Texas Tech (+3,500)

14. Michigan State (+3,500)

15. North Carolina (+5,000)

16. BYU (+6,600)

17. Alabama (+6,600)

18. St. John’s (+6,600)

19. Tennessee (+6,600)

20. Vanderbilt (+6,600)

21. Kentucky (+8,000)

22. Arkansas (+8,000)

23. Louisville (+8,000)

24. Iowa (+10,000)

25. Virginia (+10,000)

