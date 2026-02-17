National Title Odds: Ranking Top 25 betting favorites after Week 15 of college basketball

The latest national title odds in college basketball are in after Week 15 of the regular season. All odds are courtesy of BetMGM.

We had some shakeups across polls, including a new No. 1 in the AP Poll. That’s just college basketball, folks!

So without further ado, let’s dive into the latest national title odds. We’ll start with the favorite across the sport.

Michigan has the best national title odds, only slightly above the next best team. The Wolverines dominated UCLA over the weekend, 85-56, and certainly look like a team that’ll win it all.

At 24-1, it’s been really hard to slow down Dusty May and crew this year. In the latest win, Yaxel Lendeborg led the way with 17 points, eight rebounds and one assist.

(Mark J. Rebilas | Imagn Images)

Despite some losses, Arizona is right near the top when it comes to the national title odds. The Wildcats just lost to Texas Tech in overtime, their second straight defeat.

But, they can rebound, no pun intended, rather quickly. The Wildcats have No. 23 BYU at home on Wednesday and No. 2 Houston on the road Saturday.

Duke put the hammer down on Syracuse Monday night. The Blue Devils come in at No. 3 in the latest national title odds as well.

In the 101-64 victory, Cameron Boozer had 22 points, 12 rebounds and two assists. Isaiah Evans added 21 points and two rebounds in the victory.

Houston came in at No. 4 in the latest national title odds and probably took a tiny hit after Monday. The Cougars lost a 70-67 thriller to Iowa State on the road.

Kingston Flemings put up 22 points, five rebounds and four assists. Emanuel Sharp added 16 points, one rebound and two assists.

Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Speaking of Iowa State, it actually trails Houston in the national title odds despite beating the Cougars head-to-head on Monday. The Cyclones are 23-3 on the season and should move into the top five of the latest AP Poll by next week.

Joshua Jefferson had 12 points, six rebounds and five assists. Nate Heise added 11 points, six rebounds and one assist.

The Gators were last in action on Saturday, beating Kentucky 92-83 at home. Florida is firmly in the top 10 of the national title odds this week.

Xavian Lee put up 22 points, two rebounds and three assists in the win. Urban Klavzar added 19 points and a rebound in 29 minutes.

Illinois is even with Florida in the national title odds following their weekend win over Indiana. The Fighting Illini beat the Hoosiers 71-51.

David Mirkovic put up 25 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Keaton Wagler added 18 points, six rebounds and three assists.

© David Butler II-Imagn Images

How about UConn escaping with a win on Saturday? The Huskies are still in the national title race, vying for their third in four years.

In the 79-75 win over Georgetown, Solo Ball had 20 points, six rebounds and four assists. Alex Karabna added 18 points, three rebounds and one assist.

Purdue dominated Iowa over the weekend, going to Iowa City to get it done. The Boilermakers are now 21-4 on the season and in the top 10 of the national title odds.

In the 78-57 win, Gicarri Harris had 14 points and five rebounds. CJ Cox added 14 points nad two rebounds.

Kansas’ last time out was a loss to Iowa State on Saturday. The Jayhawks fell 74-56, but the Big 12 is certainly beating each other up.

The conference is so high quality; they have plenty in the national title race. Kansas rounds out the top 10 in the odds this week.

National Title Odds after Week 15

11. Texas Tech (+2500)

12. Gonzaga (+3500)

13. Nebraska (+4000)

14. Arkansas (+5000)

15. Michigan State (+5000)

16. Vanderbilt (+5000)

17. BYU (+6600)

18. Alabama (+6600)

19. Louisville (+6600)

20. St. John’s (+6600)

21. Tennessee (+6600)

22. Kentucky (+8000)

23. Virginia (+8000)

24. North Carolina (+10000)

25. Wisconsin (+10000)

DISCLAIMER: This site is 100% for entertainment purposes only and does not involve real money betting.

The content provided in this article is intended for entertainment purposes only. All views and opinions expressed are the authors and reflect their individual perspectives on sports, betting, and related topics. This content should not be considered professional betting advice or the official views of On3. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know is experiencing issues related to gambling, seek help from a licensed health professional. This blog is not liable for any losses, damages, or consequences resulting from betting activities.

Bets and betting odds data are powered by BetMGM. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (available in the US), Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (KS), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-270-7117 (MI), Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY). Must be 21+. Visit BetMGM.com for terms and conditions. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements.