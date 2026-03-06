National Title Odds: Ranking Top 25 betting favorites updated ahead of final weekend of college basketball

At long last, we’ve reached the final weekend of the college basketball regular season before Conference Tournaments kick into high gear. Ahead of Saturday’s slate, the top 25 betting favorites to cut down the nets in Indianapolis have been updated. All odds are courtesy of BetMGM.

To absolutely nobody’s surprise, No. 1 Duke has lapped No. 3 Michigan as the betting favorite to win its first National Championship since 2015. The Blue Devils have been absolutely smoking opponents since their last loss on Feb. 7 (No. 14 North Carolina). Since then, Duke is 7-0 with an average margin of victory of 24.3 points per game.

No. 3 Michigan, No. 2 Arizona, No. 5 Florida, and No. 7 Houston round out the top-five favorites. No team is hotter among this foursome than the reigning National Champion Florida Gators, which have won 15 of their 17 conference games this season. This includes their last 10 in a row, with an average margin of victory of 23.2 points per game. Just one of those games was contested within 10 points (Florida beat No. 25 Kentucky by nine on Feb. 14).

The complete list of betting favorites is below.

Top-25 Betting Favorites

