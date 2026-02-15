Stephen Curry continues to amaze. Ahead of the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, the Golden State Warrior star drained a 3-pointer from the NBC studio set on the side of the court.

The circus shot left analysts and former NBA stars Tracy McGrady, Vince Carter and Carmelo Anthony in disbelief. Nonetheless, they shouldn’t be surprised.

Curry regularly sinks seemingly impossible shots during his pregame warmups. One day he’ll knock down a 50-footer from the tunnel. The next, he’ll swish a full-court heave. It’s not a coincidence that Curry is the NBA’s all-time leader in 3-pointers.

Curry doesn’t appear to be slowing down, either. The two-time MVP is averaging 27.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game this season, while shooting 46.8% from the field and 39.1% from beyond the arc.

With Curry leading the charge, the Warriors are 29-26 this season. The team is fighting an uphill battle after losing Jimmy Butler to injury earlier this season.

This season marks Curry’s 12th as an All-Star. At 37 years old, Curry has four NBA titles under his belt and is widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time. Unfortunately, Curry will not play in the All-Star Game on Sunday as he recovers from injury.

In recent years, fans have pressured the NBA to innovate the All-Star Game to make it more competitive. Stephen Curry recently provided an idea to improve upon the game’s format.

“Unfortunately, I can’t help this year because I’m not playing. But, I think, the only thing I would think about is shortening the game,” Curry said. “That might be the only real suggestion I would have just because it’s hard to replicate the intensity of a regular season game like and nobody’s asking anybody to act like it’s a playoff game with those type of stakes, but shorter game maybe.

“I know they’re doing a great job of trying to shorten the day for us as All-Stars, becausewe’re so used to a certain game day prep that gets your body ready to go, the timeouts aren’t as long, the breaks in between games aren’t as long. The league is doing a great job trying to address that knowing this media part, the fan experience, the made-for-TV part of the game is a big deal.”