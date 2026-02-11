NBA hands out suspensions after fight between Detroit Pistons, Charlotte Hornets

On Monday night, chaos took place in the NBA as the Detroit Pistons and Charlotte Hornets broke out into a massive fight. On Wednesday, the NBA handed out four suspensions for players involved, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

For the Pistons, Isaiah Stewart has been suspended for seven games, while Jalen Duren will be forced to sit out for two games. On the Hornets’ side, Miles Bridges and Moussa Diabate will each be suspended for four games.

PISTONS AND HORNETS GET INTO IT!!! 😳😳



4 EJECTIONS. 4!!! pic.twitter.com/Gcl67LCh0s — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 10, 2026

The fight occurred in the third quarter, with Detroit leading 70-62. Duren drove to the basket, drawing a foul on Diabate, leading to the two getting in each other’s faces. Chaos broke out from there.

Stewart, who drew the longest suspension of the four, was not one of the 10 players on the court at the time of the incident. Instead, he came off the bench to participate, leading to him getting seven games as opposed to four and two for the rest of the players involved.

Pistsons went on to defeat Hornets after fight

The Pistons went on to win the game over the Hornets 110-104. Each team had at least 20 fouls in the game: Detroit with 20 and Charlotte with 24.

Cade Cunningham led the way for the Pistons, posting 33 points with nine rebounds and seven assists. Duren had 15 points and five rebounds in 20 minutes before being ejected, while Steward had two points in 11 minutes.

Charlotte’s leading scorer was Brandon Miller, who had 24, along with three rebounds and three assists. Diabate was held scoreless in 19 minutes with six rebounds, while Bridges had six points and four rebounds in 20 minutes.

The Pistons’ victory broke a long stretch of wins for the Hornets, who entered the game on a nine-game winning streak. Entering Wednesday, Detroit sits atop the Eastern Conference with a 39-13 record, the second-best in the NBA. Charlotte is 25-29, currently holding onto the final play-in spot as the 10th seed.

The two teams will meet once more in the regular season, in each team’s second-last game of the regular season. Tip is set for 7 p.m. ET back in Charlotte on Friday, April 10.