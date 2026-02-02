NBA fines Jason Kidd for criticizing officiating, expletive-laden defense of Cooper Flagg

On Monday, the NBA announced it fined Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd $35,000 for “public criticism of the officiating and using profane language during a media interview.” Kidd made headlines on Saturday after rattling off an explicit rant when questioned about his decision to play rookie Cooper Flagg at point guard.

“Criticism? That’s your opinion. You guys write that bullsh*t,” Kidd said after the Mavericks lost 111-107 to the Houston Rockets. “I’ve done this. I’ve played this game. I played it at a very high level. I know what the f**k I’m doing. I don’t give a f**k what you guys write because you guys have never played the game.

“I build players, so I know what the f**k I’m doing. So if I take criticism, it only makes me better, because if I wasn’t doing it right, you guys wouldn’t be poking holes in what I’ve done.”

While Kidd’s furious rant received the most attention, reporters weren’t the only ones he targeted. Kidd also criticized the game’s officials for not calling a foul when Flagg drove to the basket in the final minute of the game.

“Sean [Wright], Simone [Jelks] and Jason [Goldenberg] were awful tonight,” Kidd said. “It’s unacceptable. It’s a foul and he needs to be at the free throw line. Does he make both? That’s up to the player, but the referees did not do their job tonight.”

On the play Kidd is referring to, the Mavericks trailed the Rockets by two points with 25 seconds remaining. With Rockets guard Amen Thompson defending him, Cooper Flagg drove to his left and elevated for a layup in traffic.

Rockets forward Kevin Durant played help defense and contested Flagg’s layup attempt. Flagg’s shot bounced off the back board and Durant secured the rebound. The Mavericks were forced to foul and the Rockets escaped with the win.

The loss was the Maverick’s fourth in a row. In the defeat, Flagg tallied a team-high 34 points, 12 rebounds and five assists, while shooting 13-25 from the field.

In the Mavericks’ previous game, Cooper Flagg scored a career-high 49 points. The former No. 1 overall draft pick is averaging 19.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game.

Jason Kidd is in his fifth season as the Mavericks’ head coach. Dallas is 19-30 and in 11th place in the Western Conference standings.