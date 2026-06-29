NBA veteran Malik Beasley indicted on federal gambling charges

NBA veteran Malik Beasley was indicted on federal gambling charges, per his attorney. ESPN’s Shams Charania had more.

“Nine-year NBA veteran Malik Beasley has been indicted on federal charges for gambling related to a sports betting scheme, such as point shaving and prop bets, his attorney Steve Haney tells ESPN,” Charania wrote on Twitter/X. “The government is coordinating a voluntary surrender of Beasley this week.”

Ironically, Beasley was the subject of an investigation for gambling last year and was reportedly no longer the target. That certainly has changed.

A spokesman for the NBA, Mike Bass, shared a brief comment on the investigation from 2025. Bass said, “We are cooperating with the federal prosecutors’ investigation.”

Malik Beasley indicted on federal gambling charges

This wasn’t the first time since gambling has become legalized that a player has found themselves involved in an investigation regarding gambling. Ex-NBA player Jontay Porter was involved in his own gambling investigation. In his case, the news of the investigation broke in March of 2024. By April, the NBA issued a lifetime ban of Porter.

Beasley last played in the NBA for the Detroit Pistons in 2025. He spent 2026 with Cangrejeros de Santurce, playing in Puerto Rico.

Per Charania, the Pistons were in “serious talks” with Beasley on a new three-year, $42 million contract, but those were paused in light of last year’s investigation. All told, he did not return to the NBA and his prospects seem grim at this point.

A first round draft pick by the Denver Nuggets (No. 19 overall) in the 2016 NBA Draft out of Florida State, Beasley spent the majority of his career with Denver. He was the first one-and-done prospect in FSU history.

Beasley also spent time with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Utah Jazz, Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks and Pistons after his time in Denver. His best season came in 2019-20 with the Nuggets and Timberwolves. Beasley averaged 20.7 points per game that season.

Over the course of his career, Beasley averaged 11.7 points per game, 2.8 rebounds per game, 1.4 assists per game, shot 42.6% from the floor and 39.1% from three-point range.