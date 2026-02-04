NBC adds Aaron Donald, Kyle Shanahan, Fred Warner and Cam Heyward to pregame coverage for Super Bowl LX

NBC is preparing to host the Super Bowl for the first time since Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13, 2022. The Los Angeles Rams won that won over the Cincinnati Bengals in a thriller, and now the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks are preparing to do battle.

With that in mind, NBC is enlisting the help of someone who played a prominent role in that Super Bowl. Aaron Donald is joining their pregame coverage, along with San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, linebacker Fred Warner and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward.

They’re all solid additions to the team. Donald has been retired for a couple of years now, but he has a wealth of knowledge. Shanahan and Warner know the Seahawks well, as they’re division rivals who actually faced off in the NFC Divisional Round. Unfortunately, Warner missed that game with an injury.

Meanwhile, Heyward is one of the NFL’s elder statesmen, and he’s become a prominent figure with the Steelers. Perhaps he’s laying the groundwork for a move to television when his time on the field comes to an end.

All in all, Super Bowl LX is shaping up to be another massive endeavor. Hopefully this season’s game is as exciting for NBC as the one that took place in 2022. At the least, they’ll have us covered for all of the action.

Meanwhile, it sounds like Tom Brady isn’t outwardly rooting for the Patriots in Super Bowl LX this weekend like many would’ve expected. The future Hall of Famer played two decades for the franchise and won six titles during his time in Foxborough, but won’t root the franchise’s pursuit of a seventh title.

At least, so he says. The Patriots take on the Seahawks, whom Brady and New England beat in Super Bowl XLIX over 10 years ago. But publicly, Brady won’t be a cheerleader for his former team on Sunday, as he watches from afar.

“I don’t have a dog in the fight in this one,” Brady told Jim Gray on their Let’s Go podcast. “May the best team win. And in terms of the Patriots, this is a new chapter in New England, and I’m glad everyone’s embraced the Mike Vrabel regime, all the amazing players that have worked so hard to get their club to this position. We did it for 20 years.

“There was a little bit of a hiatus in there, but the Patriots are back and it’s a very exciting time for everyone in New England. I just wanna see good football . I wanna see good plays, good throws, good strategy, good decisions.”

Brady received every honor you could think of from the Patriots. Playing for the team from 2000-19, he appeared in nine Super Bowls, winning six for New England. So yes, Brady can support former coach Bill Belichick, especially in the aftermath of the latter not making this year’s Hall of Fame, but he doesn’t have to necessarily root for his former franchise.

