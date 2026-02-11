NBC breaks in to 2026 Winter Olympics coverage with update on Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case

During its primetime coverage of the 2026 Winter Olympics, NBC cut in with an update on the kidnapping case involving Nancy Guthrie. The mother of Today host Savannah Guthrie, she has been missing for more than a week.

NBC broke in to confirm reporting that police in Arizona had detained a person of interest for questioning in connection with the case. The report lasted for roughly nine minutes, according to Awful Announcing, before returning to scheduled programming.

Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance has been a major story since her disappearance in the early morning hours Feb. 1. The FBI also released footage from her Nest doorbell camera on Tuesday which showed a man in a mask. The reported detainment came hours after that release, though it’s unclear if the person in the video was the one who was detained.

Tuesday’s video and photos release marks a major break in the case regarding Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance. She was reported missing after she didn’t show up to a live stream of a church service Feb. 1, according to authorities.

At the time, Savannah Guthrie was preparing to head to Milan to cover the Opening Ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics. However, she stayed back to be with her family while dealing with the situation, and NBC also increased security around Today in light of Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance.

The photos and video showed a man, who was in a mask and wearing gloves, approaching Nancy Guthrie’s front door. He attempted to cover the camera with a plant from the garden before eventually pulling it off the house. Until Tuesday, the footage was not available, but CNN reported assistance from Google helped bring it to light as the case took another turn.

“Over the last eight days, the FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department have been working closely with our private sector partners to continue to recover any images or video footage from Nancy Guthrie’s home that may have been lost, corrupted, or inaccessible due to a variety of factors — including the removal of recording devices,” said FBI director Kash Patel in a post on X.

“The video was recovered from residual data located in backend systems. Working with our partners, as of this morning, law enforcement has uncovered these previously inaccessible new images showing an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie’s front door the morning of her disappearance. Anyone with information, please contact 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit http://tips.fbi.gov.”