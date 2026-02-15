Los Angeles Lakers center Jaxson Hayes confused NBA fans around the country following his opening dunk in the 2026 NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest.

Hayes, who was the final dunker in the First Round, took flight from near the free-throw line for a basic one-handed dunk. While he received a sub-45 score from judges Brent Barry, Julius Erving, and Corey Maggette, Dominique Wilkins (46) and Dwight Howard (47) gave him a hilariously high score.

The NBC broadcast, anchored by Hall of Famer Reggie Miller, could not believe the scores he received.

JAXSON HAYES WHAT IS THIS!!???? pic.twitter.com/anMYiNBqWQ — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) February 15, 2026

“47?!” Miller exclaimed. “Dwight, are you kidding me? What? Come on Dwight. Dwight gave him a 47. Dwight gave him a 47. Come on man!”

Hayes received a composite 44.6 score for the dunk. His second dunk received a score of 47.2, but he failed to advance to the Championship Round. Miami Heat forward Keshad Johnson and San Antonio Spurs forward Carter Bryant advanced to the Final.

“That’s a 42,” Miller continued. “Corey Maggette, we just saw in the Shooting Stars, do that. We just saw Corey Maggette just do that at 46. Corey Maggette just did that. Man, there’s some dudes at LA Fitness right now saying ‘I can do that’.

The Texas alum is currently in the midst of his seventh NBA season (third with the Los Angeles Lakers). Hayes, who has played in 45 games (seven starts), is averaging 6.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 0.6 blocks. The Lakers currently sit at 33-21, good for fifth place in the Western Conference.