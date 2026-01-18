NBC Sports' Melissa Stark reveals Rams resorted to putting cayenne pepper in socks amid freezing temperatures in Chicago

The Los Angeles Rams play their home games inside a dome which resides in sunny Inglewood, Calif. Sunday, they are on the road at Soldier Field, playing the Chicago Bears with a trip to the NFC Championship Game on the line.

It is anything but sunny. It’s cold — very cold — 18 degrees with snow falling on the ground. The Rams, looking for any way to stay warm, have apparently enlisted the service of a popular spice found in most kitchen cabinets. According to NBC Sports sideline reporter Melissa Stark, some Rams players have cayenne pepper in their socks.

“And get this, some of the Rams have put cayenne pepper in their socks,” Stark said before the game. “Yes, just like this one that you can buy at the grocery store. I’m told it brings heat and it keeps the blood flowing. Whatever works.”

When it’s this frigid, you’ll search for anything. Apparently, the answer for some is cayenne pepper, which has been proven to help with blood circulation.

Rams, Bears playing for shot to advance to NFC Championship Game

As seen in Sunday’s AFC Divisional Round contest between the New England Patriots and Houston Texans, keeping footing and protecting the football in chilly/snowy conditions will be paramount to success. It will be the main challenge for Los Angeles and Chicago, both of which are designed to move the ball through the air.

At least for the players, they will be moving. The coaches, for the most part, will be stationery. Rams head coach Sean McVay isn’t worried about how cold he will be.

“I’m going shirtless,” McVay jokingly said. “No, you know what, I will say this, Matthew [Stafford] since he got here, he introduced me to the wetsuit stuff. I’ll wear that. Maybe I’ll have a heated vest. I’ve had some guys that have had that. Here’s what I do know, I can’t think about too many things. I trust whatever [senior director of equipment] Brendan Burger’s got ready for me. I’m going to actually get with him after we get done with practice today. He’ll show me everything that he’s got. Usually, it’s a thumbs up.

“I don’t give a crap about me being warm or cold. That sh*t doesn’t matter at all. It’s about our players, but ‘Burg’ takes good care of me.”