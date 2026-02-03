NBC Sports signs Scott Hanson to host 'Gold Zone' during LA 2028 Olympics

According to Richard Deitsch of Sports Business Journal, NBC Sports has signed Scott Hanson to host ‘Gold Zone’ during the LA 2028 Olympics. This idea started two years ago for the Paris Summer Olympics, replicating the show football fans have come to love, ‘RedZone.’ Hanson is set to run it back for Milan-Cortina 2026 and is already locked in for a couple of years down the road.

“Hanson is an immensely popular figure for sports viewers, and here is news his fans will like: The Gold Zone experience has worked so well that NBC Sports has signed Hanson to work on the whip-around show for the L.A. Games in 2028,” Deitsch said. “Molly Solomon, Executive Producer & President, NBC Olympics Production, confirmed to SBJ that Hanson will be on board for the next Summer Olympics.”

July 14, 2028, will be the official start of the Olympics in Los Angeles. It’s the first games to be on American soil since 2002, when Salt Lake City hosted. They will run all the way through July 30, lasting just over two weeks.

Excitement around LA 2028 has already begun to grow across the country. Plenty of people will want to experience some sort of event in person. For those who cannot, watching on TV can be just as fun. Multiple different viewing options will be available, arguably none more all-inclusive than ‘Gold Zone.’ And there’s no better person to host than Hansen.

‘Gold Zone set to return for Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics

‘Gold Zone’ gained a ton of popularity during the games in Paris, giving fans the experience of your average Sunday in the NFL. The program aired on a daily basis, covering every event taking place in the Olympics. Of course, Hansen did not spend all 10 hours as host, splitting time with different hosts.

Hansen is back, beginning on Friday, for a similar style show. Hansen will be joined by Andrew Siciliano, Jac Collinsworth, Matt Iseman, and Ashley Wagner as hosts for Milan-Cortina.

“The success of Gold Zone was a team effort,” Senior vice president of NBC Olympics Production Amy Rosenfeld said via SBJ. “I think there’s a lot of ‘If it’s not broken, don’t fix it’ feeling from Paris. That starts with bringing back the same hosts. But Milan Cortina will be different. There’s not as many sports as a Summer Games, and there’s a risk of weather, which will mean there could be even less sports on a given day.

“One of the innovations that, in hindsight, I wish we had deployed on the Paris Gold Zone was ongoing recaps of what you missed earlier. It’s up to us to catch you up. What did you miss while you were sleeping? What did you miss in the first hour? That will happen during these Games.”