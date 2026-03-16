NCAA Tournament Odds: Ranking betting favorites for National Championship after March Madness field of 68 brackets revealed

The 2026 March Madness field has been set, giving us a better idea of what the road to the Final Four and the national championship will look like for the top contenders. With that, the NCAA Tournament odds have been adjusted accordingly.

Unsurprisingly, the four No. 1 seeds have the best odds, according to futures listed by BetMGM. Duke, as the No. 1 overall seed in the field, is the betting favorite to cut down the nets.

But who else might make a run? Are there any teams with sneaky NCAA Tournament odds that might be worth a shot? Let’s break down the odds for every team in the field below.

Duke enters the NCAA Tournament fresh off an ACC Tournament title. And it did it without two of its top four scorers. The latest on Patrick Ngongba could be key, but either way the Blue Devils have proven they’re the top threat to win it all.

Matchup: 1 Duke vs. 16 Siena

Thursday – March 19, 2:50 p.m. ET, CBS

(Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images)

Michigan tripped up in the Big Ten Tournament final to Purdue but still boasts the second-best NCAA Tournament odds, according to BetMGM. The Wolverines are one of the most well-rounded teams in the field and have length to burn.

Matchup: 1 Michigan vs. 16 UMBC/Howard

Thursday – March 19, 7:10 p.m. ET, CBS

Arizona had an epic win over Iowa State in the Big 12 Tournament, then won the whole thing by topping Houston. Few teams enter on as big a hot streak as the Wildcats, who are once again healthy at the right time.

Matchup: 1 Arizona vs. 16 Long Island

Friday – March 20, 1:35 p.m. ET, TNT

Florida was bounced from the SEC Tournament in a blowout at the hands of Vanderbilt. How well the team is able to regroup after some cold shooting in Nashville might dictate just how deep a run the Gators can make.

Matchup: 1 Florida vs. 16 Prairie View/Lehigh

Friday – March 20, 9:25 p.m. ET, TNT

Houston reached the Big 12 Tournament title game against Arizona but fell in a competitive contest. The Cougars had won five straight before that to reach 28 wins on the year, earning the top No. 2 seed in the Big Dance.

Matchup: 2 Houston vs. 15 Idaho

Thursday – March 19, 10:10 p.m. ET, truTV

As noted earlier, Iowa State had that thrilling game against Arizona in the Big 12 Tournament. The Cyclones seem to be spinning up at the right time, thus the very favorable NCAA Tournament odds.

Matchup: 2 Iowa State vs. 15 Tennessee State

Friday – March 20, 2:50 p.m. ET, CBS

One of the most dangerous offensive outfits in the country, Illinois will look to do some damage as a three-seed in a bracket that includes Florida and Houston. If the Fighting Illini get hot, watch out. They can light it up.

Matchup: 3 Illinois vs. 14 Penn

Thursday – March 19, 9:25 p.m. ET, TNT

David Butler II-Imagn Images

It’s no surprise to see the Huskies with excellent NCAA Tournament odds once again. After all, UConn has won two of the last three national titles and coach Dan Hurley is as good as its gets when it comes to the postseason.

Matchup: 2 UConn vs. 15 Furman

Friday – March 20, 10 p.m. ET, TBS

The tournament selection committee noted that Purdue’s win over Michigan in the Big Ten championship game helped vault it from a three-seed to a two-seed. Can the Boilermakers build off a magical run there and extend it into the Big Dance?

Matchup: 2 Purdue vs. 15 Queens

Friday – March 20, 7:35 p.m. ET, truTV

No stranger to the national stage, Kansas boasts both one of the best individual players in March Madness and some of the best NCAA Tournament odds. That said, the Jayhawks have lost five of their last nine and must regroup in a hurry.

Matchup: 4 Kansas vs. 13 Cal Baptist

Friday – March 20, 9:45 p.m. ET, CBS

Rest of the NCAA Tournament Odds

+5000 – Arkansas Razorbacks

+5000 – Michigan State Spartans

+5500 – Gonzaga Bulldogs

+6600 – St. John’s Red Storm

+6600 – Wisconsin Badgers

+6600 – Vanderbilt Commodores

+8000 – Virginia Cavaliers

+10000 – Alabama Crimson Tide

+10000 – Louisville Cardinals

+10000 – Tennessee Volunteers

+10000 – Nebraska Cornhuskers

+12500 – Kentucky Wildcats

+12500 – Texas Tech Red Raiders

+15000 – BYU Cougars

+20000 – North Carolina Tar Heels

+25000 – UCLA Bruins

+25000 – NC State Wolfpack

+25000 – Clemson Tigers

+25000 – Iowa Hawkeyes

+25000 – Saint Mary’s Gaels

+25000 – Miami Hurricanes

+35000 – Utah State Aggies

+35000 – Saint Louis Billikens

+50000 – Villanova Wildcats

+50000 – Ohio State Buckeyes

+50000 – Missouri Tigers

+50000 – Texas A&M Aggies

+50000 – UCF Knights

+75000 – Georgia Bulldogs

+75000 – Santa Clara Broncos

+75000 – VCU Rams

+75000 – USF Bulls

+100000 – SMU Mustangs

+100000 – TCU Horned Frogs

+100000 – Northern Iowa Panthers

+100000 – High Point Panthers

+100000 – Hofstra Pride

+100000 – Akron Zips

+150000 – Texas Longhorns

+200000 – Miami (OH) RedHawks

+200000 – Tennessee State Tigers

+200000 – Long Island Sharks

+200000 – Queens Royals

+200000 – North Dakota State Bison

+200000 – Troy Trojans

+200000 – Furman Paladins

+200000 – Wright State Raiders

+200000 – Siena Saints

+200000 – McNeese Cowboys

+200000 – Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

+200000 – Cal Baptist Lancers

+200000 – Penn Quakers

+500000 – Lehigh Mountain Hawks

+500000 – Idaho Vandals

+500000 – UMBC Retrievers

+500000 – Howard Bison

+500000 – Prairie View A&M Panthers

+500000 – Kennesaw State Owls