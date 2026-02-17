Ronda Rousey is set to make her return to MMA, fighting for the first time in a decade, when she takes on Gina Carano on Netflix. The streaming service announced the fight on social media Tuesday, scheduling the bout for May 16 in Los Angeles.

Rousey, the former UFC bantamweight champion and first woman to be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame, will fight for the first time since her loss to Amanda Nunes in December of 2016. Carano, 7-1 all-time in her career before pivoting to acting, is 7-1 all time and fought Cris Cyborg for the inaugural Strikeforce featherweight championship, prior to the UFC merger.

Both are considered pioneers of women’s mixed martial arts in their own times. Carano was an “OG” of sorts, only falling to Cyborg, a former champion. Rousey brought women’s MMA to the mainstream, coming from an Olympic judo background.

At the time of the fight, Rousey will be 39 years old and Carano 44. But, it’s a fight that’s been teased for years, even after Carano’s fighting career ended in 2009.

“Been waiting so long to announce this: Me and (Gina Carano) are gonna throw down in the biggest super fight in women’s combat sport history!,” Rousey wrote on Instagram. “And we’re partnering with the fighter-first promotion (MVP Promotion) as well as the baddest streamer on the planet (Netflix)! This is for all MMA fans past, present and future. More to come… much more ;).”

“Rowdy” Ronda Rousey, other than Conor McGregor, became the UFC’s biggest star in the mid-2010s. She raced to a 12-0 record through Strikeforce and the UFC, becoming the latter’s first UFC women’s bantamweight champion.

Utilizing judo, Rousey was known for her quick takedowns and submission game, especially arm bars. While in the UFC, Rousey has six straight title defenses, all by finish. But in November of 2015, veteran Holly Holm stunned the world, knocking out Rousey with a head kick and taking the title.

After a year off, Rousey returned to face Nunes. Nunes, now the universally praised GOAT of women’s MMA, won via TKO in just 48 seconds over Rousey and the latter never fought again.

The Ronda Rousey experience moved over to the WWE, beginning in 2014 with crossovers and lasted nearly a decade. In the time since, Rousey has also taken to action films, appearing in The Expendables 3, Furious 7, Entourage, Mile 22, Tables, Charlie’s Angels, Through My Father’s Eyes: The Ronda Rousey Story, and Steve-O’s Bucket List.