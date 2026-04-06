Netflix is set to pull back the curtain on one of professional wrestling’s most iconic figures. On Monday, the streaming giant released the trailer for Hulk Hogan: Real American, a four-part docuseries chronicling the life and career of Hulk Hogan, born Terry Gene Bollea, ahead of the April 22 premiere.

The series promises an in-depth look at Hogan’s rise from humble beginnings to global superstardom. It notably will also feature what is believed to be his final recorded interview before his death in July 2025.

Uncover the man behind the Hulk Hogan.



Hulk Hogan: Real American, an unfiltered documentary featuring Terry Bollea's last interview, premieres April 22. pic.twitter.com/fXgZzK15BN — Netflix (@netflix) April 6, 2026

“In wrestling, you should be remembered from all the wars you had and everything you’ve done,” Hogan says in the trailer. “Some people hate me, but I think people are going to know the truth—who was this guy, really?”

Alas, that question sits at the center of the project. Hogan’s impact on professional wrestling is difficult to overstate. Emerging in the late 1970s before joining the World Wrestling Federation (WWF) in 1983, he quickly became the face of the industry during its explosive growth in the 1980s.

The “Hulkamania” movement helped transform wrestling into a mainstream spectacle, with Hogan headlining eight of the first nine WrestleManias and holding the WWF Championship for 1,474 days, the third-longest reign in company history.

Meanwhile, his influence extended beyond the ring. Hogan became a pop culture phenomenon, appearing in films such as Rocky III, No Holds Barred and Suburban Commando, while helping WWE achieve global recognition.

Later, his move to World Championship Wrestling (WCW) and shocking heel turn as a founding member of the New World Order (nWo) added another defining chapter to his legacy. The docuseries will explore all of it.

Featuring interviews with family members, including Linda Hogan, as well as wrestling legends like Bret “The Hitman” Hart, Jimmy Hart and Kevin Nash, the series aims to provide a comprehensive and, at times, personal perspective on Hogan’s life. It will also include never-before-seen footage from a career that spanned more than three decades.

Hogan, a 12-time world champion and two-time WWE Hall of Fame inductee, passed away on July 24, 2025, at the age of 71 due to cardiac arrest. His final WWE appearance came earlier that year during the premiere episode of Raw on Netflix.

Now, nearly a year later, Real American offers fans one last opportunity to hear directly from the man who helped define an era. Not just the character, but the person behind it.